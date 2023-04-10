Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Todd McShay Projects Pair of O-Linemen for Green & White

ESPN - Jordan Reid

No. 13: T Paris Johnson (Ohio State)

"With a deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers still up in the air, the Jets' biggest need area remains offensive tackle. They dealt with a slew of injuries at both tackle spots last season and must continue to add players to try to fill that hole. Johnson has experience at guard and tackle, but his best position is left tackle, where he got better in each game in 2022. New York could slot him in right away as the blindside protector for Rodgers."

No. 42 (via CLE): C Joe Tippman (Wisconsin)

"Will Wes Schweitzer be the Jets' full-time center in 2022? They could upgrade. At 6-6, 313 pounds, Tippman is a quick interior blocker with experience in multiple schemes. It would not surprise me if he turns out to be one of the best players in this entire class because of his strength and pro-ready skill set. And yes, I have New York taking offensive linemen with its top two picks."

No. 43: S Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)

"With back-to-back picks in Round 2, it's possible one of these selections could end up going to Green Bay in exchange for Aaron Rodgers. Since the Jets still have this, though, let's give them a talented defender. Safety isn't a pressing need, but taking the best prospect available could make sense. Johnson had 150 tackles over his final two college seasons."

No. 112: DL Moro Ojomo (Texas)

No. 143: LB Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati)

No. 207: OL Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina)