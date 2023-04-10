2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Todd McShay Projects Pair of O-Linemen for Green & White

Ohio State T Paris Johnson, Wisconsin C Joe Tippman Popular Selections in First 2 Rounds

Apr 10, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Todd McShay
No. 13: T Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"If Aaron Rodgers is indeed coming to the Big Apple, he'll need some protection improvements. Mekhi Becton hasn't finished a game over the past two seasons, missing time with right knee injuries. Duane Brown turns 38 this season. Alijah Vera-Tucker is coming off a triceps injury and Max Mitchell has played only 328 career snaps. If Johnson is still on the board, it's an easy pick. He has experience both inside and outside, and he is an easy mover with a 6-6, 313-pound frame. If Johnson isn't on the board, I think Georgia's Broderick Jones could be an answer, too."

No. 42 (via CLE): C Joe Tippman (Wisconsin)
"The Jets have back-to-back picks here after they sent receiver Elijah Moore to Cleveland, and I have them continuing the offensive line reload with the first one. They have a hole at center, and Tippmann, who plays with great awareness, will drop an anchor against bull rushers and is rangy as a run blocker."

No. 43: CB/S Brian Branch (Alabama)
"Branch has slid a bit after an underwhelming combine performance, and he probably fits best in the NFL as a nickel corner. But he's a complete player, and it shows up on the stat sheet. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich could get creative with Branch, moving him around and letting him impact the game in a variety of ways."

ESPN - Jordan Reid
No. 13: T Paris Johnson (Ohio State)
"With a deal for quarterback Aaron Rodgers still up in the air, the Jets' biggest need area remains offensive tackle. They dealt with a slew of injuries at both tackle spots last season and must continue to add players to try to fill that hole. Johnson has experience at guard and tackle, but his best position is left tackle, where he got better in each game in 2022. New York could slot him in right away as the blindside protector for Rodgers."

No. 42 (via CLE): C Joe Tippman (Wisconsin)
"Will Wes Schweitzer be the Jets' full-time center in 2022? They could upgrade. At 6-6, 313 pounds, Tippman is a quick interior blocker with experience in multiple schemes. It would not surprise me if he turns out to be one of the best players in this entire class because of his strength and pro-ready skill set. And yes, I have New York taking offensive linemen with its top two picks."

No. 43: S Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M)
"With back-to-back picks in Round 2, it's possible one of these selections could end up going to Green Bay in exchange for Aaron Rodgers. Since the Jets still have this, though, let's give them a talented defender. Safety isn't a pressing need, but taking the best prospect available could make sense. Johnson had 150 tackles over his final two college seasons."

No. 112: DL Moro Ojomo (Texas)
No. 143: LB Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati)
No. 207: OL Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina)

NFL Network - Lance Zierlein
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"If the Jets and Packers finally agree to an Aaron Rodgers trade, protecting the quarterback will be crucial. Jones can compete right away at right tackle and offer insurance at left tackle."

