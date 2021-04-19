Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Has Joe Douglas Selecting Playmaker in Round 2

The Jets have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Mel Kiper

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"I said last month that I was 50-50 on whether the Jets should keep Sam Darnold or take a quarterback here, and general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh made their decision last week. Darnold is off to Carolina, and so this pick is clearly going to be a quarterback. I have Ohio State's Justin Fields just ahead of Wilson in my rankings, but Wilson is the name I've consistently heard for New York. He can be a star with the right talent around him, but the Jets have to add another pass-catcher at some point, even after adding Corey Davis and Keelan Cole Sr. in free agency."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Greg Newsome (Northwestern)

"The Jets are a tough team to predict, and their defense could use an overhaul; you know new coach Robert Saleh wants a chance to reshape the side of the ball he coaches with a prime pick. Newsome has been a riser over the past month; his 2020 tape is phenomenal, and he had a great pro day workout. He fits well with what Saleh wants in his corners. Newsome is the last of four cornerbacks who I think are likely to go in Round 1."

No. 34: RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

"Etienne is a home run hitter and all-around back, and like [WR Kadarius] Toney at No. 33, he'd help the rookie signal-caller. Etienne had 588 receiving yards last season. This finishes out the Jets' projected two-round class with a quarterback, cornerback and running back. Edge rusher is another possibility."

NFL Network - Daniel Jeremiah

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Unless something unexpected pops up during Wilson's NFL Scouting Combine physical, I'll be shocked if he isn't the No. 2 pick."

No. 23 (via SEA): EDGE Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

"Ojulari would be a good fit opposite Carl Lawson off the edge in Robert Saleh's defense."

CBS Sports - Ryan Wilson

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"The Jets were destined for Trevor Lawrence as recently as mid-December, but a 2-14 finish left them in the No. 2 spot, where it's now 99 percent certain they'll go with Zach Wilson."

No. 23 (via SEA): EDGE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

"Rousseau opted out in 2020 and in the process saw his draft stock fall with the emergence of [Azeez] Ojulari, [Kwity] Paye and his Miami teammate [Jaelan] Phillips. Still, Rousseau is a high-upside prospect who hasn't played the position long, and he will continue to improve with experience and coaching."

No. 34: RB Javonte Williams (UNC)

Pro Football Focus - Sam Monson

No 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Zach Wilson has emerged as the clear No. 2 quarterback prospect in the draft and a likely lock for the Jets to grab at the same spot in the draft. Enter Wilson, who saw a Joe Burrow-esque rise up draft boards this season, lighting things on fire for BYU on his way to earning a 95.4 overall PFF grade — one of the highest marks in PFF College history. The questions about competition and sample size are fair, but Wilson's upside is huge. He will define the current regime in New York."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State)

"The New York Jets got a first-hand look at what Asante Samuel Sr. could do when he played for the Patriots, and while it would be lazy to just suggest his son is the same player, they are freakishly similar when you look at the tape.

"Samuel has some elite traits that will go a long way toward making up for his lack of size. He has some of the slickest change-of-direction skills you will see at the position, and he can come out of his backpedal and drive on the football in an absolute instant. His tape is littered with plays where he steals yards on receivers by making their break before they do and puts himself in position to either contest at the catch point or pick the pass off entirely. These are the skills that made his father a ballhawk and will likely do the same for him."

NFL Network - Peter Schrager

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"In the end, I think Wilson will be the guy. His 2020 campaign numbers were eye-popping, but it's his toughness and fearlessness over the course of his entire college career that really impresses folks around the league."