Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Has Joe Douglas Adding QB,  Playmaker & Protection

The Jets have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Todd McShay

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Could a team move up to No. 2 and send the Jets a package similar to -- if not exceeding -- what the Dolphins got from the 49ers? It's possible. But the Jets could very well move on from Sam Darnold and start fresh with Wilson at quarterback. He fits so well with the modern NFL, showing the ability to make plays on the run, the arm strength to drive the ball vertically and the instincts to tuck and run for big gains when necessary. But similar to the Jags, the Jets have to get Wilson support. They brought in Corey Davis, Keelan Cole Sr. and Tevin Coleman over the past few weeks and have nine total picks to work with.

No. 23 (via SEA): RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

"With Wilson being the pick at No. 2, New York now has to help him out. I liked the Jets bringing in Corey Davis and Keelan Cole Sr., but this is another potential spot for Terrace Marshall Jr. or perhaps Ole Miss' Elijah Moore. And don't rule out an offensive tackle like Teven Jenkins (Oklahoma State). I'm going with Etienne, though. He has breakaway speed and can catch passes out of the backfield. The Jets need a true game-changer at running back, and he's exactly that, scoring 78 touchdowns from scrimmage over his time at Clemson."

No. 34: OT Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame)

"The Jets also stick to building the offense around Zach Wilson. Eichenberg excels in pass protection and can play inside or outside. The Jets hit on Mekhi Becton in the first round last year and will try to do it again here in the second. And remember, they also have two third-rounders."

Pro Football Focus - Ben Linsey

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"As time progresses, this pick seemingly gets closer and closer to being written in pen.

It's tough to go wrong with either Wilson or Justin Fields in this spot. The narrative that Wilson was simply a one-year wonder à la Mitchell Trubisky is disingenuous. Wilson earned an 80.5 overall grade across seven starts as a true freshman back in 2018, including an 18-for-18, 317-yard passing performance in BYU's bowl win over Western Michigan. His 2019 season began with offseason shoulder surgery and included a stint on the sideline with a thumb injury. Still, he put up a respectable 76.2 PFF grade in over 600 snaps.

Of course, those performances both pale in comparison to his 2020 season, where Wilson led all quarterbacks in PFF grade (95.4). His arm talent and ability to create outside structure impressed, regardless of the competition he faced.

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Greg Newsome (Northwestern)

"The fit for Newsome in Robert Saleh's defense is ideal. His feel and closing ability in zone coverage should translate nicely to a defense that currently sees guys like Bryce Hall, Blessuan Austin, Lamar Jackson and Javelin Guidry atop the position — none of whom were drafted before the fifth round. Newsome allowed just 12 of the 34 passes thrown into his coverage to be completed this past season at Northwestern."

Yahoo! - Eric Edholm

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"What will GM Joe Douglas do? Sam Darnold is still a Jet for now, but for how long, no one knows. We think Douglas will have a soft spot for Wilson's creative genius — even if there could be rough patches early with his freewheeling style of play. Still, Douglas was on hand for Wilson's exciting pro day, and if this plays out, the Jets would have their most exciting talent at QB in many years."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse)

"We're guessing they'd love to give their rookie QB some more help on offense. But we also assume that new head coach Robert Saleh will want another long corner to fit his cover-3 system. Enter Melifonwu, who stands 6-foot-2 and has 32-inch arms. He lacks great speed and quickness, but those traits aren't as essential in this scheme.

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"The Jets are picking Wilson. The draft starts at No. 3 overall."

No. 23 (via SEA): DL Kwity Paye (Michigan)

"Paye's fall ends here with the Jets, a team that, after this pick, suddenly has a threatening pass rush."