Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Projects DT at No. 13

PFF - Brad Spielberger

No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)

"The Jets have invested major resources into their offensive line every year under general manager Joe Douglas, but there's no reason to stop now. With 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton struggling to stay on the field, 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker looking great but tearing his ACL this past season and veteran Duane Brown turning 38 years old before Week 1, Broderick Jones makes a lot of sense here.

The biggest question may be whether Jones knows on draft night if he'll be blocking for Aaron Rodgers. Jones' 85.4 pass-blocking grade in 2022 ranked ninth among FBS tackles, and his 1.4% pressure rate allowed tied for fifth. The redshirt sophomore still has room to grow, but he's already a high-level pass protector on the outside."

CBS Sports - Josh Edwards

No. 13: DT Bryan Bresee (Clemson)

"Head coach Robert Saleh comes from San Francisco where there is a belief that there is no such thing as too much talent on the defensive line. They plug Bryan Bresee inside next to Quinnen Williams."