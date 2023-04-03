Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Projects DT at No. 13

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NFL Network - Charles Davis
No. 13: DT Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh)
"A team that is strong on defense gets stronger. The comparisons to All-World DT Aaron Donald (size, style, school) continue, with Kancey being selected in the exact same spot as Donald, nine years later. I know the Jets already have Quinnen Williams inside, but Robert Saleh has always valued depth for his defensive line rotation."
PFF - Brad Spielberger
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"The Jets have invested major resources into their offensive line every year under general manager Joe Douglas, but there's no reason to stop now. With 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton struggling to stay on the field, 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker looking great but tearing his ACL this past season and veteran Duane Brown turning 38 years old before Week 1, Broderick Jones makes a lot of sense here.
The biggest question may be whether Jones knows on draft night if he'll be blocking for Aaron Rodgers. Jones' 85.4 pass-blocking grade in 2022 ranked ninth among FBS tackles, and his 1.4% pressure rate allowed tied for fifth. The redshirt sophomore still has room to grow, but he's already a high-level pass protector on the outside."
CBS Sports - Josh Edwards
No. 13: DT Bryan Bresee (Clemson)
"Head coach Robert Saleh comes from San Francisco where there is a belief that there is no such thing as too much talent on the defensive line. They plug Bryan Bresee inside next to Quinnen Williams."
No. 42: LB Trenton Simpson (Clemson)
No. 43: C Joe Tippman (Wisconsin)