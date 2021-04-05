Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Which Non-QB Do Jets Select at No. 2 Overall?

The Jets have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

NFL Network - Bucky Brooks

No. 2: OT Penei Sewell (Oregon)

"If the Jets' new coaching staff believes Sam Darnold is fixable, New York could opt for an edge blocker to complete an O-line rebuild and enable the team to become immediately competitive under Robert Saleh."

No. 23 (via SEA): RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

"The Jets' shift to a Shanahan offense could make Etienne the perfect fit as a one-cut runner with home run speed and acceleration."

NFL Network - Chad Reuter

No. 2: QB Mac Jones (BYU)

"It's still unclear whether the Jets will keep Sam Darnold or trade him to another franchise in need of a young starting quarterback. Wilson's accuracy, mobility and confidence will likely entice Jets general manager Joe Douglas (who didn't pick Darnold) and coach Robert Saleh to select the BYU product at No. 2 and deal Darnold so he can start over in a new city."

No. 23 (via SEA): OL Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma)

"Humphrey is an athletic leader on the offensive line who may remind Jets fans of former Pro Bowl pivot Nick Mangold. Shifting 2020 free-agent signee Connor McGovern to guard would improve two spots on the line in front of whichever quarterback the Jets roll with in 2021 and beyond."

No. 34: EDGE Joe Tryon (Washington)

No. 66: RB Trey Sermon (Ohio State)

No. 86 (via SEA): TE Tommy Tremble (Notre Dame)

No. 107: CB Tay Gowan (UCF)

FOX Sports - Rob Rang

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Sam Darnold has shown flashes, but they haven't come frequently enough to justify the massive jump in salary he'll soon be due. With all due respect to the bigger, stronger-armed Lawrence, Wilson is the most accurate passer in this draft, giving him a good chance of unseating Darnold in open competition (or leading to Darnold being traded)."

No. 23 (via SEA): WR Rashod Bateman (Minnesota)

"Regardless of who is throwing the ball for the Jets, this team needs more reliable pass-catchers. Bateman silenced critics of his speed with a blazing sub-4.40 40-yard dash during workouts. Better yet, his route-running savvy and sticky hands make him an ideal complement to splashy free-agent addition Corey Davis."

No. 34: CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State)

"The Jets need to reload in the secondary and Samuel has the ball skills and bloodlines to prosper."

No. 66: OL Wyatt Davis (Ohio State)

No. 86 (via SEA): RB Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State)

Touchdown Wire on USA Today - Mark Schofield

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Given that this is a predictive mock and not a 'what I would do' version, Zach Wilson is the selection here. The trade winds are blowing in this direction and while I would opt for Justin Fields in this spot, Wilson is generating a ton of buzz. The scheme fit would perhaps be ideal, given the new offense we expect to see in New York and what Wilson ran last season with BYU."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Greg Newsome (Northwestern)

"The New York Jets have made a number of moves already this off-season, bringing in Carl Lawson to bolster their pass rush and adding Corey Davis to their receiver room. With Zach Wilson their pick in the second spot of this draft, they turn to the defensive side of the ball with this selection.

Greg Newsome II is moving up boards quickly right now, and could be the fourth cornerback taken in the upcoming draft. He has great footwork and technique and could fit in very well in the defense Robert Saleh is expected to install in New York, rooted in Cover-3 concepts. He has dealt with some injuries in the past, so the medical evaluations will be big and durability is a question, but this could be a great fit and give the Jets a new starting CB for Week 1."