Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Selecting WR, CB

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two in the Top 10 and four selections in the Top 38. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
ESPN - Mel Kiper
No. 4: WR Drake London (USC)
The Jets have had a nice start to free agency, filling voids at tight end (C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin), safety (Jordan Whitehead), cornerback (D.J. Reed) and guard (Laken Tomlinson). They haven't yet added an outside wide receiver to help Zach Wilson, though, which means they could be eyeing one with either of their top-10 picks. They could get their choice of the best receiver in the class here, and really, if they want to take one, there's no need to wait.
London, 6-foot-4 and my top-ranked wideout, had 88 catches for 1,084 yards in eight games in 2021 before a broken right ankle ended his season. He can be a weapon in the red zone. With London and Corey Davis on the outside and Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios working out of the slot, New York would have a young and talented receiving corps for Wilson's second season.
No. 10 (via SEA): CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)
I think the Jets would be thrilled to get a shutdown corner with their second Round 1 pick, improving a secondary that allowed quarterbacks to put up a 53.5 QBR last season, which ranked 31st in the league. Signing D.J. Reed will help, but I still see cornerback as a need. They also need a safety, but I don't have another one with a first-round grade after Kyle Hamilton.
Gardner is a shutdown corner with outstanding tools. He showed in the College Football Playoff against Alabama that he can hold his own against elite talent. I'm a huge fan.
Pro Football Focus - Mike Renner
No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)
I'm not buying the slide, given how perfect a fit Thibodeaux is for Robert Saleh's defense. He may not be NFL-ready out the gate, but he's got the kind of tools to be a force off the edge.
No. 10 (via SEA): CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)
The Jets can very easily lock down the cornerstones of their defense with two top-10 picks in this draft. Gardner was born to play cornerback for Robert Saleh. He allowed a 31.8 passer rating on throws into his coverage in his entire college career.
No. 35: LB Nakobe Dean (Georgia)
No. 38 (via CAR): T Daniel Faalele (Minnesota)
No. 69: CB Josh Williams (Fayetteville State)
CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso
No. 4: CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)
Robert Saleh gets his large, fluid, physical alpha cornerback in Gardner.
No. 10 (via SEA): WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)
Wilson is the springy, well-rounded wideout the Jets have to add for Zach Wilson's development.
The Draft Network - Damian Parson
No. 4: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)
The Carl Lawson experience is still TBD one year in due to a season-ending injury. Even when he returns to the field, adding another explosive rusher is a priority—it's time to put Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones on alert.
Kayvon Thibodeaux has the tools to be an upper-echelon pass rusher. This allows Robert Saleh to rush four and drop seven in coverage with disguise looks post-snap. This front line would be frustrating to gameplan for.
No. 10 (via SEA) - WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)
The defensive pass rush has been addressed. Zach Wilson showcased flashes toward the end of his rookie season. He needs better weapons to throw the ball too. Garrett Wilson is one of the best receivers in this class. His route running, speed, and separation skills will pair well with Elijah Moore to create a dynamic duo for Wilson to attack defenses vertically and horizontally.