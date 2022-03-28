Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Selecting WR, CB

The Jets have nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two in the Top 10 and four selections in the Top 38. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

ESPN - Mel Kiper

No. 4: WR Drake London (USC)

The Jets have had a nice start to free agency, filling voids at tight end (C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin), safety (Jordan Whitehead), cornerback (D.J. Reed) and guard (Laken Tomlinson). They haven't yet added an outside wide receiver to help Zach Wilson, though, which means they could be eyeing one with either of their top-10 picks. They could get their choice of the best receiver in the class here, and really, if they want to take one, there's no need to wait.

London, 6-foot-4 and my top-ranked wideout, had 88 catches for 1,084 yards in eight games in 2021 before a broken right ankle ended his season. He can be a weapon in the red zone. With London and Corey Davis on the outside and Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios working out of the slot, New York would have a young and talented receiving corps for Wilson's second season.

No. 10 (via SEA): CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (Cincinnati)

I think the Jets would be thrilled to get a shutdown corner with their second Round 1 pick, improving a secondary that allowed quarterbacks to put up a 53.5 QBR last season, which ranked 31st in the league. Signing D.J. Reed will help, but I still see cornerback as a need. They also need a safety, but I don't have another one with a first-round grade after Kyle Hamilton.