Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Pass Rusher at No. 13

ESPN - Mel Kiper

No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)

"Will the Jets actually keep this pick? They're going to have to give up something to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it might require a first-round selection. For now, they haven't addressed the tackle position this offseason, and there are questions there. Mekhi Becton will return, but he has played just one game over the past two seasons. Duane Brown will be back, but he turns 38 in August. Max Mitchell started five games at right tackle last season, but he gave up three sacks and was just OK as a run-blocker. General manager Joe Douglas should keep investing in the position.