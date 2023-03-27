2022 Jets Mock Drafts

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Pass Rusher at No. 13

Nolan Smith Has 20 Sacks in Collegiate Career; Broderick Jones, Peter Skoronski Other Picks for Green & White

Mar 27, 2023 at 08:30 AM
AP22267739282758-mock-10
John Bazemore

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

NFL Network - Daniel Jeremiah
No. 13: EDGE Nolan Smith (Georgia)
"The Jets will likely lose Bryce Huff after next season and Carl Lawson is a potential salary cap casualty. Smith is the most explosive edge rusher in the draft."

2023-Season-Tickets---Energy-Happens-Here---1920x1080

ESPN - Mel Kiper
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"Will the Jets actually keep this pick? They're going to have to give up something to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it might require a first-round selection. For now, they haven't addressed the tackle position this offseason, and there are questions there. Mekhi Becton will return, but he has played just one game over the past two seasons. Duane Brown will be back, but he turns 38 in August. Max Mitchell started five games at right tackle last season, but he gave up three sacks and was just OK as a run-blocker. General manager Joe Douglas should keep investing in the position.

"Jones started 19 games on the left side for the Bulldogs, and he didn't allow a single sack last season. He's still growing at the position, but he has major upside. He could compete with Mitchell at right tackle. Darnell Wright (Tennessee) and Anton Harrison (Oklahoma) are other tackles to watch."

CBS Sports - Pete Prisco
No. 13: T Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
"Like 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker, Peter Skoronski would give them versatility up and down the line. He was a college left tackle, but I think he would be an all-world guard."

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 9.0 | PFF 3-Round Mock Draft Has OL, EDGE in First 2 Rounds

Broderick Jones, Paris Johnson Popular Picks for Green & White

news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Projects Offensive Lineman at No. 13

Georgia T Broderick Jones Did Not Allow Any Sacks in 2022 Season

news

Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Which Tackle Did Mel Kiper Project to Green & White?

Oklahoma T Anton Harrison, Northwestern T Peter Skoronski, Ohio State T Paris Johnson Part of Options at No. 13 Overall

news

Jets Mock Draft 6.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

CBS Sports Projects Alabama S Brian Branch; USA Today Projects Ohio State T Paris Johnson

news

Jets Mock Draft 5.0 | Todd McShay Projects Georgia T Broderick Jones

Georgia Tackle Did Not Allow a Sack in 2022 Season; NFL.com Has Green & White Selecting a QB

news

Jets Mock Draft 1.0 | CBS Sports Projects Ohio State T Paris Johnson

Offensive Lineman Popular Pick for Green & White

news

Jets Mock Draft 15.0 | Final Projections Before 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Has Two First-Round Picks; NFL Draft Set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas

news

Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Projects Trade to Select Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

Popular 1st-Round Picks for Green & White Include Cincinnati CB Sauce Gardner, USC WR Drake London

news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Which WR Does ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum Have Joe Douglas Selecting at No. 4?

Joe Douglas Has Picks No. 4, No. 10; Most Analysts Have Him Selecting Pass Rusher, WR or CB

news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Selecting CB, WR in Round 1

CBS Sports Has Green & White Trading with Kansas City Chiefs

news

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Selecting WR, CB

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner Popular Picks for Joe Douglas in Round 1

Advertising