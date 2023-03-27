Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Projects Pass Rusher at No. 13

The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 13th overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.
NFL Network - Daniel Jeremiah
No. 13: EDGE Nolan Smith (Georgia)
"The Jets will likely lose Bryce Huff after next season and Carl Lawson is a potential salary cap casualty. Smith is the most explosive edge rusher in the draft."
ESPN - Mel Kiper
No. 13: T Broderick Jones (Georgia)
"Will the Jets actually keep this pick? They're going to have to give up something to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it might require a first-round selection. For now, they haven't addressed the tackle position this offseason, and there are questions there. Mekhi Becton will return, but he has played just one game over the past two seasons. Duane Brown will be back, but he turns 38 in August. Max Mitchell started five games at right tackle last season, but he gave up three sacks and was just OK as a run-blocker. General manager Joe Douglas should keep investing in the position.
"Jones started 19 games on the left side for the Bulldogs, and he didn't allow a single sack last season. He's still growing at the position, but he has major upside. He could compete with Mitchell at right tackle. Darnell Wright (Tennessee) and Anton Harrison (Oklahoma) are other tackles to watch."
CBS Sports - Pete Prisco
No. 13: T Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
"Like 2021 first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker, Peter Skoronski would give them versatility up and down the line. He was a college left tackle, but I think he would be an all-world guard."