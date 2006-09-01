Jets Make More Moves; Bollinger to Vikings for DT Mosley





The New York Jets announced Friday morning that they have traded for defensive tackle C.J. Mosley from Minnesota in exchange for quarterback Brooks Bollinger. The Jets also received an undisclosed draft pick in the deal. The announcement was made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

"This trade affords us the opportunity to create competition at the defensive tackle position," said Head Coach Eric Mangini. "Brooks' toughness, leadership and competitive nature is evident in the classroom, the locker room and on the field. We wish Brooks and his family the best of luck as he pursues a new chapter in his career."

Mosley, 6-2, 314, was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Vikings. In his rookie season, the University of Missouri product, recorded 16 tackles and three sacks in seven games, making two starts.

Bollinger was selected in the sixth-round of the 2003 NFL Draft. In his three seasons with the Jets, he played in 12 games, making nine starts. Last season he stepped in and started the final eight games of the season at quarterback, throwing for 1558 yards on 56% passing. He also rushed for 137 yards on 36 attempts.

On Friday afternoon, Tannenbaum announced the acquisition of tight end Sean Ryan from the Dallas Cowboys for an undisclosed draft pick, and claimed wide receiver Sloan Thomas off of waivers from Tennessee. The Jets also traded tight end Doug Jolley to Tampa Bay for an undisclosed draft pick.

Ryan, 6-5, 265, is in his third year in the NFL after being drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2004 Draft, 144th overall. Ryan has played in nine games with two starts. The Boston College product started his career as a defensive end, but moved to tight end with 75 catches for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 12 scores rank second for tight ends in the school's history.

Thomas, 6-1, 203, was waived by the Titans on August 29, 2006, after playing in one game in 2005 for Tennessee, recording two special team's tackles. The University of Texas product was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the seventh-round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He finished his college career with 88 receptions for 1,362 yards (15.5 avg.) and 12 touchdowns. His 88 catches rank 10th on the school's career-record list and his 12 scoring grabs are tied for seventh.