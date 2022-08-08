Jets LB Jamien Sherwood Put On Weight and Is Ready to Lay It on the Opposition

Jamien Sherwood -- No. 44 -- was the only Jets player who wore his practice jersey to the lectern during Monday's press conference at the Atlantic Health Training Center. The loose white shirt with green numbers made it difficult, if not impossible to see that the guy who played safety at Auburn and came to the Jets as a linebacker said that he had gained 15 pounds since last year.

"In college, day after day, you lift and eat whatever you want, putting on weight is easy," said Sherwood, who played at 220 pounds in his final season for the Tigers at safety. "Ahead of the draft, I had to take some off. Then in camp I started losing weight in practice. Then, with that rehab process it was easy. I wasn't running around, not eating right, lifting weights and a lot of carbs -- you know pasta, chips and bread."

Those days, however, are over for now. Sherwood, who was anointed as a linebacker when the Jets selected him in the fifth round (No. 146 overall), sustained a ruptured Achilles tendon in the Week 7 game against New England last October, after making four starts and drawing praise from the coaching staff. He's back and appears to be slotted in behind C.J. Mosley at middle linebacker. Sherwood, however, is fast enough, young enough and aggressive enough to play any of the three linebacker positions and he said he made the most of a bad situation that ended his rookie season.

"I feel like everything happens for a reason, negative or positive," he said. "When it [the injury] happened, I realized I was undersized for the position. It was my opportunity to gain weight. At the same time, I put some on I got to learn sitting by C.J.. I didn't get the reps physically, I got them mentally from C.J. I was able to come back to camp and I was ready. I didn't have to ask questions, just play ball.