Jets LB C.J. Mosley: The Foundation is a Stepping Stone

With that new coaching staff, a 4-3 defense and surrounded by rookies still wet under the ears, Mosley embraced the task. In one of the highest compliments possible from a head coach, Saleh called Mosley an "All-Pro player and an all-pro human being."

He played in 16 games, missing only the Week 7 matchup against New England, and led the team with 168 tackles while also tasked with making the defensive calls. Perhaps the most impressive stat -- for any NFL player -- is that Mosley notched 100% of the snaps on defense in all but two games.

"I feel I just stayed within myself in this new scheme, understanding what was asked as me as a linebacker," he said. "There were things I didn't do before in other defenses. It was a very fun experience in our defensive style, it's been fun to take my game to the next level. I feel like this has been the most fun I've had on and off the field. From a leader to being a captain, there are a lot of things to look back on. I'm honored and blessed to be a part of this team with my brothers. It's been a fun year for me and I'm ready to continue the process with these guys."

Perhaps it is a coincidence (though it's not likely), Mosley when he signed with the Ravens was assigned jersey No. 57, which had been worn by Scott, both with Baltimore and later in his tenure with the Jets. In so many ways, Mosley has channeled Scott's ferocity on the field and yearlong dedication to the game and to his team.

"Obviously, our record isn't what we wanted," he said. "But when you look at how we started as a team and how we finished as a team, we've grown and matured a lot. This foundation is a stepping stone. The sky's the limit for the organization.

"When you're struggling, suffering defeats, especially on the defensive side, you always look at yourself first. What could I have done better? Those types of things. There were a lot we did really well as a unit and there are some things we can work on."

The offseason is shaping up to be an exciting time for the Green & White. The club has copious room under the NFL's salary cap to pursue free agents and boasts four draft picks in the top 38 of April's draft. And for Mosley it's time to get some rest and get his body right.