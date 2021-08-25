Jets Joint Practice Report | Training Camp Ends for a 'Ridiculously Young Team'

An optimist whose patience has continually been on display this summer, Jets head coach Robert Saleh knows there will be ebbs and flows with his youthful bunch. It was June when he told reporters that you cannot be afraid to play young guys and that there was a light at the end of the tunnel. And as training camp ended on Wednesday in Florham Park with the second of two joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saleh pointed to the invaluable experiences his players have gotten the past few weeks.

Both the Eagles' first- and second-unit offenses scored TDs in a two-minute drill at the end of practice and Saleh, a linebackers coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-16, immediately thought of teachable moments. Philly QB Jalen Hurts connected with WR Greg Ward on a short pass over the middle with seconds ticking down, but Ward had space and he took advantage by making a move and then darting into the end zone. Later Joe Flacco, who backed up Sam Darnold last season for the Jets, threw a rope into the back of the end zone that was hauled in by TE Jack Stroll.

"We have young [Jamien] Sherwood sitting in the middle and just a simple precision in terms of just going a little bit too far in his drop opened up the middle of the field, which resulted in an explosive play," Saleh said of the first score. "And Hamsah [Nasirildeen] getting hand-to-hand out there on the second drive where he looks back just enough for a veteran quarterback to slip it behind his left ear. It's like, God, these are real reps that you cannot re-create. I don't care how many times you try in practice, you can't re-create them. For them to get those moments, to see it on tape and learn to adjust for the next time it happens because it will — I feel like you can't draw it up any better expect we wish we had some of those injuries in check."