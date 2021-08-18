Jets Joint Practice Report | 'Great Challenge' Begins Against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

The Jets are going to get better this week in Green Bay. Minutes before joint practices began with the Packers on Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh was asked about his young secondary matching up against QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams and the plethora of talented skill players the Packers have on their roster.

"I think it's a great challenge because this group is pretty darn group," Saleh said. "It's an experienced group. Aaron, obviously, is a Hall of Fame quarterback. Davante is an All-Pro wide receiver. So, it's a really good chance for them to see different players, but we think our receiver group is pretty good too. But to be able to go against different players, different releases, different schemes, is a great challenge for them."

Challenges all over for a Jets team that has a lot of young players and is starting over under Saleh, a new coaching staff and a rookie QB. While the Jets went 2-14 last season, the Packers, a club that won 13 contests each of the past two regular seasons and is led by the reigning MVP in Rodgers, rightfully have Super Bowl aspirations.

The Jets are going to absorb some shots in these sparring sessions, but they're going to land some blows as well. As team periods began, the Green & White's first-team defensive line, minus DT Quinnen Williams, was firing off the ball and winning matchups along the line. DE Carl Lawson and DT Folorunso Fatukasi applied early pressures and later in practice, DT Nathan Shepherd got in Rodgers' kitchen on what appeared to be three consecutive plays (one where he and DE Bryce Huff would have most likely have shared a sack).