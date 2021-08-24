Jets Joint Practice Report | Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker Return in First Session With Eagles

Saleh said that the staff will determine whether Moore, Vera-Tucker and Williams, who received a heavier workload Tuesday, would play against the Eagles in Friday's preseason finale. Moore said he's day to day, but the plan is for him to make his preseason debut Friday.

"I love the fact how I get back out there and the whole time being inside and taking mental reps, it was like I was really out there," he said. "I really didn't feel like I was gone. Mental reps are just as important as being out there. Even when I was in Green Bay, I was learning so much. I look at everything as a positive and it definitely was."

On the negative side of the injury spectrum, LT Mekhi Becton exited practice with a head injury out of precaution after a collision with an Eagles defender. Last week in Green Bay, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said that Becton (6-7, 363) wasn't playing his best football and working through "some things."

When asked about that comment, Saleh said, "One, he missed all of OTAs. Two, it's a completely different scheme that he's in. Not only run game, but from a protection standpoint. When he's used to just getting in front of people and mauling them, we're asking him to run off the ball and do things a little bit differently than he's used to. It's not just inside zone and maul the guy in front of you because you're just a big human. We're trying to extract the athleticism that he has, which he does.