Jets Joint Practice Report | Carl Lawson Exits Practice Early with Ruptured Achilles Tendon

The Jets' had an improved practice in their second of two joint sessions with the Packers, but it was overshadowed by DE Carl Lawson's early exit with a ruptured Achilles tendon. It was announced a few hours after practice that he will miss the 2021 season.

Lawson, who had been the team's most impressive player in training camp, came around the edge on a pass play and worked his way around LT Elgton Jenkins before collapsing to the grass. Several teammates and Packers players immediately huddled around Lawson, who signed with the Green & White in the offseason. He was carted off the field and did not return. Bryce Huff, who had a sack in last week's preseason game against the Giants, lined up in Lawson's spot for the remainder of practice.

"I actually just heard about it at the end of practice," Jets WR Corey Davis said. "He's one of our guys, you know what I'm saying. You never want to see anyone go down, especially a guy of that caliber. … I'm praying for him."

Lawson wasn't the only player to sustain an injury on Thursday. In the second-to-last period, the Jets and Packers were working on a special-teams drill when Jets' converted S Zane Lewis tried to split a double team and went down awkwardly. He will also miss the 2021 season with a torn patella tendon and sprained MCL.