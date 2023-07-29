Training Camp Features

Presented by

Jets Jeremy Ruckert Wants to be Complete and 'Get After Guys'

HC Robert Saleh Likes the Tight End’s ‘Nasty Streak’

Jul 29, 2023 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-v3-ruckert-072823

It's no secret that Long Island native TE Jeremy Ruckert has been a Jets fan his entire life.

"The fan is still in me," the Lindenhurst native said during the first week of training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

Of his devotion to the Green & White, there is little doubt. But after a rookie season punctuated by a nagging foot injury and subsequent limited contributions on the field, Ruckert said that he's primed and ready to show he belongs.

"I'm definitely more comfortable this year," the 6-5, 250-pound Ohio State product said. "I've been through it the whole year, the game is slowing down and I have a lot of room to improve. Being here for a year, things are making a lot more sense. I'm trying to use that going into the season and keep my confidence."

As a third-round draft pick (No. 101 overall) by his hometown team, a foot injury (plantar fasciitis) limited Ruckert to 9 games (48 snaps on offense) and 2 targets. His only reception came in the Week 18 game at Miami, but in that game he also drew praise from head coach Robert Saleh and tight ends coach Rod Middleton for laying on a couple of crushing blocks. The late, positive flourish offered encouragement ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

"Ruckert's had a really good offseason," Saleh said last Sunday. "He was really strong in OTAs. I don't know if any of you [reporters] have had plantar fasciitis, but it's probably one of the more annoying injuries in the world, because you can go and sometimes the doctor will say it's better if you just tear it, and so it just lingers and it's just an annoyance. But to his credit, he fought all the way through and now he looks really, really good."

Ruckert, who will turn 23 years old on Aug. 11, is part of a crowded and talented tight ends room. On paper right now, Ruckert slots in as the No. 3 TE behind C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, both of whom signed last year in free agency. The Jets also drafted towering Zack Kuntz (6-7) in the seventh round in addition to bringing back Kenny Yeboah, who suited up in a reserve/special teams role in 19 games in 2021-22.

"Being healthy this year has been a great load off, mentally and physically," Ruckert said. "At the end of last year I was playing with confidence and started to feel like myself again and I just used that to springboard me into a good offseason. Now they can put me in any spot, run or pass game, whatever it is — I'm ready to go in and play physical."

He is in a position that demands the physicality to excel in the run game and the agility to burst off the line of scrimmage and offer the quarterback -- in this case Aaron Rodgers -- an inviting target. Saleh likes Ruckert, especially his "nasty streak."

"He looks awesome, he's hungry," Saleh said during OTAs. "I'm excited about him and the direction he's going in for sure. He's really attacked the offseason. He looks fluid. He's athletic. I think he's very physical, he has a physical mindset to him."

Ruckert said that he's ready to fulfill the expectations of his coaches. Even more, he wants to fulfill his own expectations.

"I take pride in being able to do whatever they want me to do," Ruckert said. "I want to be a complete tight end, put my nose in the ground and get after guys. My goal as a player is to be put anywhere and be able to thrive. I need to fine tune all those aspects and be the most complete tight end I can be."

Through the Lens | All of the Best Photos from the Second Week of Jets Training Camp

See Quinnen Williams, Aaron Rodgers, Carl Lawson and the Jets during week two of Jets Training Camp.

Through-the-Lens-Training-Camp-Week-2-Thumb
1 / 91
E_JB2_3900
2 / 91
E_JB2_3270
3 / 91
E_JB2_3817
4 / 91
E_JB2_3430
5 / 91
E_JB2_3655
6 / 91
E_JB2_3978
7 / 91
E_JB2_3785
8 / 91
E_JB2_2725
9 / 91
E_JB2_3688
10 / 91
E_JB2_3679
11 / 91
E_JB2_2683
12 / 91
E_JB2_2537
13 / 91
E_JB1_2746
14 / 91
E_JB2_2363
15 / 91
E_JB1_0384
16 / 91
E_JB1_2503
17 / 91
E_JB1_3101
18 / 91
E_JB1_2563
19 / 91
E_JB1_3502
20 / 91
E_JB1_1379
21 / 91
E_JB1_1420
22 / 91
E_JB1_2432
23 / 91
E_JB1_1453
24 / 91
E_SS1_9004
25 / 91
E_JB1_0560
26 / 91
E_SS1_8436
27 / 91
SS2_9036
28 / 91
JB1_9928
29 / 91
SS2_7565
30 / 91
E_JB2_5033
31 / 91
JB2_5393
32 / 91
SS2_7208
33 / 91
JB2_4477
34 / 91
JB2_4851
35 / 91
JB2_4540
36 / 91
JB2_4428
37 / 91
E_SS2_8311
38 / 91
JB1_3031
39 / 91
JB2_1608
40 / 91
JB2_1519
41 / 91
JB2_4369
42 / 91
JB1_2514
43 / 91
JB1_2012
44 / 91
JB2_1472
45 / 91
JB1_1847
46 / 91
E_SS1_8806
47 / 91
E_SS1_9260
48 / 91
JB1_0291
49 / 91
JB1_0091
50 / 91
JB1_0176
51 / 91
E_SS2_9658
52 / 91
E_SS2_9695
53 / 91
E_SS2_9641
54 / 91
E_SS2_9671
55 / 91
E_SS2_9507_1
56 / 91
E_SS2_9156
57 / 91
E_SS2_0457
58 / 91
E_SS2_9632
59 / 91
E_SS2_9368
60 / 91
E_SS2_8177_1
61 / 91
E_SS2_7946
62 / 91
E_SS2_7677
63 / 91
E_SS2_7380
64 / 91
E_SS2_0301
65 / 91
E_SS2_0058
66 / 91
E_SS2_0253
67 / 91
E_SS2_0099_1
68 / 91
E_SS1_9674
69 / 91
E_SS1_9056 2
70 / 91
E_SS1_9540
71 / 91
E_SS1_8856
72 / 91
E_SS1_8533
73 / 91
E_SS1_9039
74 / 91
E_JB2_4597
75 / 91
E_SS1_8299
76 / 91
E_SS1_8423
77 / 91
E_SS1_7355
78 / 91
E_SS1_8332
79 / 91
E_JB2_6395
80 / 91
E_SS1_7856
81 / 91
E_JB2_4814
82 / 91
E_JB2_6348
83 / 91
E_SS1_7062 2
84 / 91
E_SS1_8205
85 / 91
E_JB2_4632
86 / 91
E_JB2_4205
87 / 91
E_JB2_4162
88 / 91
E_JB2_4288
89 / 91
E_JB2_4510
90 / 91
E_JB2_4070
91 / 91
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

C.J. Mosley Having a Blast in a Game of (Defensive) QB vs. (Offensive) QB

Aaron Rodgers Says of Veteran LB: 'When He Starts Talking, Everybody Is Listening'

news

Safety Jordan Whitehead Has Whole Herd of GOATs to Get Him Ready for the Season

Darrelle Revis' Cousin Takes All He Can from His Seasons with Tom Brady in Tampa, Aaron Rodgers Now with Jets

news

Jets S Tony Adams Is Driven to Succeed in His Second NFL Season

QB Aaron Rodgers Pays Young Safety a Compliment After His Interception in Practice

news

The Jets 'the Best Fit' for S Adrian Amos

QB Aaron Rodgers Called to Urge Former (Now Current) Teammate to Sign With Jets

news

Aaron Rodgers Repeats for Jets, Fans: 'I Don't See This as a One-Year-and-Done Thing'

QB Talks About Playing Past '23, Being an NFL Starter at 40, Offseason Diet & Flexibility: 'I'm Having a Blast'

news

For Jets LB Quincy Williams, 'The Dream Continues'

With Aaron Rodgers, 'Every Single Practice Is Like a Game-Type Thing'

news

Jets' Connor McGovern Is Embracing the Competition at Center

Veteran Showing His Comfort at Camp; Says QB Aaron Rodgers Is 'Amazing'

news

Jets DL Carl Lawson on Pluses (and Minuses?) of Pressuring QB Aaron Rodgers

Edge Rusher Says of Practicing Against 'the Best of the Best': 'Sometimes It's Not Fun'

news

Jets RB Michael Carter Said He Feels 'Amazing Coming Into This Season'

HC Robert Saleh: 'He Comes Out and Does His Job'

news

WR Mecole Hardman Determined to Expand Role on Offense

Speedy Wideout Notices Similarities Between Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

news

Jets Veteran WR Corey Davis: 'I've Got to Control What I Can Control'

Praised QB Aaron Rodgers as 'Like a Coach Out There'

Advertising