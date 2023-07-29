Jets Jeremy Ruckert Wants to be Complete and 'Get After Guys'

Ruckert, who will turn 23 years old on Aug. 11, is part of a crowded and talented tight ends room. On paper right now, Ruckert slots in as the No. 3 TE behind C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, both of whom signed last year in free agency. The Jets also drafted towering Zack Kuntz (6-7) in the seventh round in addition to bringing back Kenny Yeboah, who suited up in a reserve/special teams role in 19 games in 2021-22.

"Being healthy this year has been a great load off, mentally and physically," Ruckert said. "At the end of last year I was playing with confidence and started to feel like myself again and I just used that to springboard me into a good offseason. Now they can put me in any spot, run or pass game, whatever it is — I'm ready to go in and play physical."

He is in a position that demands the physicality to excel in the run game and the agility to burst off the line of scrimmage and offer the quarterback -- in this case Aaron Rodgers -- an inviting target. Saleh likes Ruckert, especially his "nasty streak."

"He looks awesome, he's hungry," Saleh said during OTAs. "I'm excited about him and the direction he's going in for sure. He's really attacked the offseason. He looks fluid. He's athletic. I think he's very physical, he has a physical mindset to him."

Ruckert said that he's ready to fulfill the expectations of his coaches. Even more, he wants to fulfill his own expectations.