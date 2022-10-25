Transactions

Jets Trade for RB James Robinson

Joe Douglas Sends Jaguars a Conditional Draft Pick

Oct 25, 2022 at 03:46 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have acquired RB James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Robinson (5-9, 215) has rushed for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns on 81 carries in 7 games this season. He originally signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2020 and finished No. 6 in the NFL with 1,070 rushing yards, becoming the fourth UDFA in league history to rush for 1,000 yards in his rookie season. Robinson ran for 767 yards and 8 TDs in the 2021 season before rupturing his Achilles tendon against the Green & White in Week 16 at MetLife Stadium. In 35 career games (32 starts), he's run for 485 yards, 2,177 yards and 18 TDs with an average of 4.5 yards per carry.

