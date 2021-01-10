Jets Interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus for Head Coaching Vacancy

Eberflus Has Helped Develop LBs Darius Leonard, Sean Lee and Jaylon Smith

Jan 10, 2021 at 05:17 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

16x9-Matt-Eberflus

The Jets have interviewed Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their head coaching vacancy.

Eberlus, 50, has been the Colts' DC for three seasons. Their defense finished in the top 10 in the NFL in the 2020 season in rushing yards per game (90.5), takeaways (25), total yards per game (332.1) and points allowed per game (22.6). Under Eberflus, Indianapolis' defense has finished in the top 10 in rushing yards per game and takeaways each season. It marked the first time the Colts finished the season in the top 10 in run defense in back-to-back seasons since 1976-77.

He's worked 11 seasons in the NFL, primarily as a linebackers coach -- Browns (2009-10), Cowboys (2011-17) -- and has helped LB Darius Leonard develop into a two-time All-Pro. Since he was drafted in the second round in 2018, Leonard ranks in the top five in the NFL in tackles, solo tackles, forced fumbles and interceptions among linebackers.

Eberflus began his coaching career as a student assistant coach at Toledo. He served multiple roles for the Rockets from 1992-2000. He was then named the defensive coordinator at Missouri and spent eight seasons there before joining the Cowboys in 2009.

At Missouri, Eberflus coached a defense that ranked third in the country in 2004. The Tigers also won the Big 12 North Division title in 2007 and '08, compiling a 22-6 record. With Dallas, he worked closely with All-Pro OLB DeMarcus Ware and helped develop All-Pro LB Sean Lee and Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith.

Related Content

news

Jets Interview Rams DC Brandon Staley for Head Coaching Vacancy

Has a Track Record of Polishing Top Defenders, Producing No. 1 Units in His Time as a Pro Assistant
news

Jets Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll for Head-Coaching Post

Bills Offense Finished No. 2 in Scoring During 2020 Season
news

Jets Interview Panthers' OC Joe Brady for Head-Coaching Vacancy

Carolina Offense Had Four Players Eclipse 1,000-Scrimmage Yards; Coach Worked With Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson at LSU
news

Jets Interview 49ers' DC Robert Saleh for Head Coaching Vacancy

Helped Nick Bosa Earn Rookie of the Year Honors in 2019
news

Why Are the Jets an Attractive Destination for Head-Coaching Candidates?

Draft Capital, Cap Space and a Young, Talented Core 
news

Inside the Numbers: The Jets' Season in Review

Year-End Notes on Quinnen Williams, Sam Darnold, Jamison Crowder & Marcus Maye
news

Jets Interview Marvin Lewis for Head Coaching Vacancy

Bengals' Former Head Coach Is 27th in NFL History with 131 Wins
news

Which Jets Received the Highest Season Grades on Pro Football Focus?

Jamison Crowder Leads Offense With Mekhi Becton; Marcus Maye and Quinnen Williams Lead Defense
news

Jets'  Lamar Jackson: 'We Used the Adversity as an Opportunity to Get Closer'

Undrafted Rookie Looking to Build on First Experience on the Field
news

Where Are They Now: Tanner Purdum

Catch Up with the Jets Legend and Former Long Snapper 
news

Jets Interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for Head Coaching Vacancy

Kansas City Has NFL's No. 1 Offense in Total Yards in 2020 Season

Advertising