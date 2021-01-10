Jets Interview Colts DC Matt Eberflus for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Jets have interviewed Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their head coaching vacancy.

Eberlus, 50, has been the Colts' DC for three seasons. Their defense finished in the top 10 in the NFL in the 2020 season in rushing yards per game (90.5), takeaways (25), total yards per game (332.1) and points allowed per game (22.6). Under Eberflus, Indianapolis' defense has finished in the top 10 in rushing yards per game and takeaways each season. It marked the first time the Colts finished the season in the top 10 in run defense in back-to-back seasons since 1976-77.

He's worked 11 seasons in the NFL, primarily as a linebackers coach -- Browns (2009-10), Cowboys (2011-17) -- and has helped LB Darius Leonard develop into a two-time All-Pro. Since he was drafted in the second round in 2018, Leonard ranks in the top five in the NFL in tackles, solo tackles, forced fumbles and interceptions among linebackers.

Eberflus began his coaching career as a student assistant coach at Toledo. He served multiple roles for the Rockets from 1992-2000. He was then named the defensive coordinator at Missouri and spent eight seasons there before joining the Cowboys in 2009.