Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Patriots - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Bless Austin
|CB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|DNP
|Javelin Guidry
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Chuma Edoga
|OL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|FP
|Pat Elflein
|OL
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|FP
|Bryce Hall
|CB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|FP
|Neville Hewitt
|LP
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|FP
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|Arthur Maulet
|DB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|FP
|Nathan Shepherd
|DL
|Calf
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play