Inactives

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 at Seahawks - Wednesday

Frank Gore (Concussion), Marcus Maye (Rib) Limited at Practice

Dec 09, 2020 at 04:00 PM
seahawks
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Ashtyn Davis S Foot DNP
Bennett Jackson S Hamstring DNP
Jordan Jenkins LB Shoulder DNP
Denzel Mims WR Not Injury Related DNP
Greg Van Roten OL Toe DNP
Pat Elflein OL Shoulder/Ankle LP
George Fant OL Knee LP
Frank Gore RB Concussion LP
Marcus Maye S Rib LP
Connor McGovern OL Back/Hamstring LP
Breshad Perriman WR Shoulder LP
Josh Adams RB Calf FP
Braden Mann P Left Foot FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Are Ready for Raiders, Who Are Ready for Jets, at MetLife

Sam Darnold, Green & White Seek Their First Win of 2020 vs. Derek Carr, Silver & Black
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Raiders - Friday

OL George Fant (Ankle/Knee) Questionable for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Raiders - Thursday

OL George Fant (Knee/Ankle) Back to Limited Status at Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Raiders - Wednesday

Connor McGovern (Elbow), Breshad Perriman (Shoulder) Limited on Wednesday
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold Returns to Action vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick & Dolphins

Miami Downgrades Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa to Doubtful; Green & White Again Seek to Secure 1st Win
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Dolphins - Friday

QB Sam Darnold a Full Participant on Friday; LB Patrick Onwuasor Ruled Out
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

Sam Darnold (Right Shoulder) Was a Full Participant at Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

OL George Fant (Knee/Ankle) DNP on Wednesday
news

Joe Flacco at QB, Thin at CB, Jets Set to Take on Chargers in LA

DL Quinnen Williams Back in Action in Time to Pressure Dangerous Bolts Rookie QB Justin Herbert
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Chargers - Friday

CB Bless Austin (Neck), K Sam Ficken (Right Groin) Questionable
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Chargers - Thursday

CB Bless Austin (Neck) DNP on Thursday

Advertising