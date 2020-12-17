Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 at Rams - Thursday

Jamison Crowder (Calf) Was Limited After Missing Practice Wednesday

Dec 17, 2020 at 04:41 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Frank Gore RB Not Injury Related DNP
Jamison Crowder WR Calf DNP LP
Marcus Maye S Rib LP LP
Sam Darnold QB Ankle FP FP
Pat Elflein OL Shoulder FP FP
John Franklin-Myers DL Wrist FP FP
Connor McGovern OL Hamstring LP FP
Breshad Perriman WR Shoulder LP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

