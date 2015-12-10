Jets Impact CHAMPS Program

OL Wesley Johnson & LB Taiwan Jones Empower the Students of JHS 062 in Brooklyn, NY

Dec 10, 2015 at 07:07 AM
check_art.jpg

For the ninth consecutive season, the New York Jets have teamed up with the CHAMPS Program and donated $50,000 to help support their efforts in the community.

CHAMPS, which stands for "Cooperative, Healthy, Active, Motivated, and Positive Students," is an initiative of the New York City Department of Education that promotes physical activity among children throughout the five boroughs.

"The donation impacts the program by allowing us to give the flag football program the support that they need," said Dr. Bruce Davis, director of the CHAMPS program. "With that money we are able to, on a case-by-case basis, supply teams with equipment. It also helps us to defer costs for the coaching staff and for transportation to our culminating event."

Two Jets players, OL Wes Johnson and LB Taiwan Jones, were at JHS 062 in Brooklyn, NY, for the presentation, then participated in a question-and-answer session and worked on various football drills with the student-athletes to help further their talents.

"It was a lot of fun," said Jones. "I've always been taught growing up to always give back. You never know what kind of impact you're going to have on someone's life. It was a good experience and I'm glad I had a chance to be a part of the event."

"You really don't look at it as service because I was having fun hanging out with those kids," added Johnson. "I feel like they had fun, they learned some lessons and I learned some lessons too."

For the players to spend their only off day giving back is precious time that was valued by the school's faculty and students.

"The kids are indeed New Yorkers and they are excited about the relationship the flag football CHAMPS has with the Jets," said Davis. "They look to the Jets as most children do, as role models, and when they saw the Jets, Mr. Johnson and Taiwan were great, they just warmed up to them like they were part of the family."

"The relationship with the CHAMPS program is awesome," said Charles Wande, manager of community relations for the Jets. "We have been able to grow this program steadily throughout the years with the donations and also with getting the attention that the program needs in terms of letting parents and students know that there is another positive program for them to do after school."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New York Jets Announces 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award Recipient for their Work in Support of Social Justice

Patricia Thompson is Being Recognized for Making a Difference in Their Community 
news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2023

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Jets and Lupus Research Alliance to Host Lupus Awareness Day

Event Is Designed to Increase Awareness of Lupus on Dec. 3 at Falcons Game
news

Jets Celebrate Flag Football's Inclusion into 2028 Olympics

Jets President Hymie Elhai: Flag football is the Embodiment of Competition, Diversity, and Possibility
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Green & White to Welcome Honorary Captains from Goryeb Children's Hospital for Sunday's Game Against the Eagles
news

2023 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets and Bears Celebrate Success of First-Ever UK NFL Flag League for Girls

Winning Championship team will play against a team from Germany at NFL London Games
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season
news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets
news

Jets and Bears Unveil Girls Flag Football League in the UK

12 Team Tournament Will Feature West London Schools
news

NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners 

Jets Nominee Clive Harding from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn Represents the AFC
news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season
Advertising