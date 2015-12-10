Jets Impact CHAMPS Program

For the ninth consecutive season, the New York Jets have teamed up with the CHAMPS Program and donated $50,000 to help support their efforts in the community.

CHAMPS, which stands for "Cooperative, Healthy, Active, Motivated, and Positive Students," is an initiative of the New York City Department of Education that promotes physical activity among children throughout the five boroughs.

"The donation impacts the program by allowing us to give the flag football program the support that they need," said Dr. Bruce Davis, director of the CHAMPS program. "With that money we are able to, on a case-by-case basis, supply teams with equipment. It also helps us to defer costs for the coaching staff and for transportation to our culminating event."

Two Jets players, OL Wes Johnson and LB Taiwan Jones, were at JHS 062 in Brooklyn, NY, for the presentation, then participated in a question-and-answer session and worked on various football drills with the student-athletes to help further their talents.

"It was a lot of fun," said Jones. "I've always been taught growing up to always give back. You never know what kind of impact you're going to have on someone's life. It was a good experience and I'm glad I had a chance to be a part of the event."