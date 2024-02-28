Jets & iHeartMedia Announce Multi-Faceted Radio and Streaming Partnership

The New York Jets and iHeartMedia New York have agreed to an exclusive, multiyear radio and streaming partnership that establishes Q104.3, New York’s Classic Rock Station, as the official broadcast radio home of the New York Jets and connects the audio company's millions of listeners across multiple platforms to New York Jets partnerships, events, and personnel.
In addition to broadcasting Jets pre-, in-, and post-game on Q104.3, fans can also hear all the action on both the iHeartRadio and New York Jets apps (local market only). The multiplatform partnership will utilize iHeartMedia's diverse array of New York City broadcast radio, streaming and digital platforms to promote the New York Jets brand and allows talent from both companies to appear as guests on shows.
"We are very excited about our new partnership with iHeartMedia, one of the largest media companies in the country," said Hymie Elhai, President, New York Jets. "We look forward to welcoming the iconic Q104.3 as our new flagship home for gamedays while simultaneously unlocking the unique power and exposure iHeartMedia's platforms can provide."
"We are thrilled to partner with the New York Jets and their incredibly loyal and passionate fans," said Kevin LeGrett, President of iHeartSports. "The collaboration between our two organizations has already begun and we are excited to partner with them to bring their games, players and programming to our millions of listeners across iHeart's broadcast, podcast and digital platforms."
New York Jets and iHeartMedia Partnership will include:
- All New York Jets Games Radio Broadcasts Aired On:
- Q104.3, New York's Classic Rock
- iHeartRadio App (local market only)
- New York Jets App (local market only)
- Promotion of New York Jets Broadcasts, Events, and Programing Across iHeartMedia New York Radio Stations:
- Weekly regular season appearances from New York Jets Coaches and Players
- Special programming from iHeartMedia New York stations at New York Jets Training Camp
- New York Jets and iHeartMedia Editorial and Video Talent Guest Appearances
- Dedicated position on iHeartMedia app for New York Jets related content, including team produced podcasts
"Being a lifelong New York Jets fan, I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome the New York Jets programming to our station," said Eric Wellman, Program Director for Q104.3. "We're honored to be the home of such an iconic team, and we're committed to delivering top-notch coverage to Jets fans across the Tri-State area. This partnership represents an exciting chapter for both the station and the community, and we look forward to bringing the passion and excitement of Jets football to our listeners week after week."
About iHeartMedia New York
iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WAXQ-FM, WKTU-FM, WHTZ-FM, WLTW-FM, WWPR-FM, WOR-AM, New York's Black Information Network, WWRL-AM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital-only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products, and services. Visit www.iHeartMedia.com for more company information.