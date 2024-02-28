Jets & iHeartMedia Announce Multi-Faceted Radio and Streaming Partnership

About iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WAXQ-FM, WKTU-FM, WHTZ-FM, WLTW-FM, WWPR-FM, WOR-AM, New York's Black Information Network, WWRL-AM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital-only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products, and services. Visit www.iHeartMedia.com for more company information.