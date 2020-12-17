Jets Host Virtual Online Holiday Shopping Spree for Brooklyn Community Services' Jets Academy Students

Jets Players Were Paired with 10 Students to Go On a Shopping Spree

Dec 17, 2020 at 06:59 AM
121720-spree-thumb

Last Tuesday, the New York Jets hosted a virtual holiday shopping spree for Brooklyn Community Services' Jets Academy students. Jets players, including Mekhi Becton, Blake Cashman, Jamison Crowder, Foley Fatukasi, Bronson Kaufusi, Corbin Kaufusi and Nathan Shepherd were paired with 10 students to shop online together via Zoom. Each participating player shared their computer screen on sporting goods store websites in individual zoom breakout rooms and students had the opportunity to shop virtually with the players, using the $250 dollar gift card the New York Jets provided. In past years, the event took place at stores and players and selected students had the opportunity to shop together in person.

"It makes you feel good, it brings joy to your heart and it's great to know that I'm able to in a way give back and help somebody enjoy their holiday season," linebacker Blake Cashman said.

