Jets Host Shadowship Program for Social Justice Partners

On June 9, the Jets' Social Justice, Diversity, and Inclusion Team (SJDIT) hosted a Shadowship event for recent college graduates. The attendees were invited by the Jets' social justice partners – All Star Project, New York Urban League and Year Up – to come to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for one day during the Jets' Organized Team Activities in June.

"On behalf of the New York Urban League, we were delighted to take part in the Jets Shadowship program," said Shalima L. McCants, the chief program officer of the New York Urban League. "The Jets provided a wonderful opportunity to include three of our participants to visit the training facility, connect with staff, learn about their career paths, and attend practice. It was such an awesome day, and we are grateful for the experience."

The goal of the SJDIT was to allow the individuals invited to get a first-hand experience in the specific fields they are interested in building a career in. When the attendees arrived, the Jets staff created an environment for connections to be made and invaluable experience to be gained for each individual in attendance. They did this by running through daily work schedules, sitting in on meetings and phone calls, and watching the team practice. The departments that were shadowed included Fan Commerce, Video Production, Client Relations, Sponsorship, Player Development, Finance and Football Systems.

"The Jets Social Justice Diversity and Inclusion Team felt the Shadowship program was a great way to deepen the relationships with our Social Justice partners," said Jesse Linder, vice president of Community Relations for the Jets. "Allowing college students and recent graduates to meet with Jets executives provided opportunities to share knowledge and experience in many different employment fields with the shadows. We were so excited to include so many staff members in this program."

The SJDIT is comprised of employees from the New York Jets across the business and football staffs. They meet regularly to evaluate and provide feedback on issues surrounding the organization as well as the team's social justice outreach.