Jets Helping People to Dial Up Help in NY, NJ





From their home at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., the Jets are engaged in public service projects, both in New Jersey and in New York City.

In New York, the Jets organization again partnered with the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to convey important messages about health, safety, education and voter awareness.

"The 311 system has made it possible for millions of New Yorkers to navigate the municipal landscape and get quick action on their questions or concerns," said team executive vice president Matt Higgins. "Our players are proud to lend their voices to 311 by providing public service announcements."

"Not only are each of these players role models on the field, but by lending their voices for important PSAs, they are providing a great service to our community and our city," said Mayor's Fund president Megan Sheekey. "We are grateful to the New York Jets for once again helping to get the word out about important issues and public services."

"Being asked to participate in this program again this year was an honor," said Jets left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson. "Through these messages about very important topics, I hope that we are helping to change the lives of many New York City residents."

The public service announcements, which will air on Radio New York (91.5 FM), Radio NYC and possibly other networks, feature Jets players James Dearth, Nick Mangold, Brandon Moore, Kerry Rhodes, Brad Smith, Chansi Stuckey, Wallace Wright and Ferguson. For many of the players, it was their second time volunteering to share their voices for this city outreach effort.

In New Jersey, the Jets have donated their time and voices to build awareness for 2-1-1 First Call for Help, a statewide information and referral service implemented through a strong partnership with United Way. These public service announcements support the community by directing residents to 2-1-1 for help in gaining access to resources and necessary services.

"It is an honor to participate in this program," said Mangold, who recorded a public service announcement as part of this effort. "These topics are not only important to the residents of Morris County, but many of these issues we all face every day."

An easy-to-remember, universally recognized telephone number, 2-1-1 provides New Jersey residents with a free and confidential connection to the services they need. Multilingual certified call specialists are also available to make appropriate referrals to community-based organizations and governmental agencies.

Each year thousands of New Jersey residents are connected to health and human services, community resources, and government assistance thanks to the services provided by 2-1-1 First Call for Help.

United Way of Morris County will be reaching out to local radio stations to air these announcements featuring the Jets with the goal of reaching as many New Jersey listeners as possible.

The New York Jets take pride in playing an active role in making a year-round commitment to our community. Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation touch the lives of countless young men and women in the tristate area. Realogy Corporation, a premier global provider of real estate and relocation services, and its subsidiary company Burgdorff Realtors ERA are title sponsors for all of the Jets' community relations programs.