Jets Helping People to Dial Up Help in NY, NJ

Nov 03, 2008 at 05:23 AM
110608_nyc311_nj2-1-1_logos_320.jpg


From their home at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, N.J., the Jets are engaged in public service projects, both in New Jersey and in New York City.

In New York, the Jets organization again partnered with the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to convey important messages about health, safety, education and voter awareness.

"The 311 system has made it possible for millions of New Yorkers to navigate the municipal landscape and get quick action on their questions or concerns," said team executive vice president Matt Higgins. "Our players are proud to lend their voices to 311 by providing public service announcements."

"Not only are each of these players role models on the field, but by lending their voices for important PSAs, they are providing a great service to our community and our city," said Mayor's Fund president Megan Sheekey. "We are grateful to the New York Jets for once again helping to get the word out about important issues and public services."

"Being asked to participate in this program again this year was an honor," said Jets left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson. "Through these messages about very important topics, I hope that we are helping to change the lives of many New York City residents."

The public service announcements, which will air on Radio New York (91.5 FM), Radio NYC and possibly other networks, feature Jets players James Dearth, Nick Mangold, Brandon Moore, Kerry Rhodes, Brad Smith, Chansi Stuckey, Wallace Wright and Ferguson. For many of the players, it was their second time volunteering to share their voices for this city outreach effort.

In New Jersey, the Jets have donated their time and voices to build awareness for 2-1-1 First Call for Help, a statewide information and referral service implemented through a strong partnership with United Way. These public service announcements support the community by directing residents to 2-1-1 for help in gaining access to resources and necessary services.

"It is an honor to participate in this program," said Mangold, who recorded a public service announcement as part of this effort. "These topics are not only important to the residents of Morris County, but many of these issues we all face every day."

An easy-to-remember, universally recognized telephone number, 2-1-1 provides New Jersey residents with a free and confidential connection to the services they need. Multilingual certified call specialists are also available to make appropriate referrals to community-based organizations and governmental agencies.

Each year thousands of New Jersey residents are connected to health and human services, community resources, and government assistance thanks to the services provided by 2-1-1 First Call for Help.

United Way of Morris County will be reaching out to local radio stations to air these announcements featuring the Jets with the goal of reaching as many New Jersey listeners as possible.

The New York Jets take pride in playing an active role in making a year-round commitment to our community. Programs funded by the New York Jets Foundation touch the lives of countless young men and women in the tristate area. Realogy Corporation, a premier global provider of real estate and relocation services, and its subsidiary company Burgdorff Realtors ERA are title sponsors for all of the Jets' community relations programs.

Over the past eight years, the Jets and their charitable foundation have donated or contributed more than $8 million to promote youth health, fitness and education, particularly in disadvantaged communities. From fighting childhood obesity through the Generation Jets: Be Lean & Green initiative to launching a football team in a Harlem high school, urging students to eat right and move more, and supporting the efforts of the Alliance for Lupus Research, the New York Jets invest in programs that make a difference in the lives of others. In addition to the Jets Foundation, which supports our own extensive youth initiatives, the Jets partner with numerous established charitable organizations and participate in causes sponsored by the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New York Jets Announces 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award Recipient for their Work in Support of Social Justice

Patricia Thompson is Being Recognized for Making a Difference in Their Community 
news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2023

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Jets and Lupus Research Alliance to Host Lupus Awareness Day

Event Is Designed to Increase Awareness of Lupus on Dec. 3 at Falcons Game
news

Jets Celebrate Flag Football's Inclusion into 2028 Olympics

Jets President Hymie Elhai: Flag football is the Embodiment of Competition, Diversity, and Possibility
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Green & White to Welcome Honorary Captains from Goryeb Children's Hospital for Sunday's Game Against the Eagles
news

2023 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets and Bears Celebrate Success of First-Ever UK NFL Flag League for Girls

Winning Championship team will play against a team from Germany at NFL London Games
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season
news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets
news

Jets and Bears Unveil Girls Flag Football League in the UK

12 Team Tournament Will Feature West London Schools
news

NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners 

Jets Nominee Clive Harding from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn Represents the AFC
news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season
Advertising