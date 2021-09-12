Jets HC Robert Saleh: Team Has Resolve, Will Get Better in One-Score Games

In the mind of Robert Saleh, Sunday's regular-season opener, a 19-14 loss at Carolina, was only the first signpost in a long-term project.

"Has our confidence been shaken?" Saleh said after the game. "I don't think so. I knew going into the fourth quarter that this would be a one possession game. There are going to be opportunities like this all season. This team has the grit, this team has the fight, this team has the resolve and we will show up. How you play in the fourth quarter determines whether you win or lose. We're going to be staring at this again. We will get better when faced with a one-score game and we will take advantage of the opportunities."

In many ways, the Week 1 game in the 2021 NFL season was really a tale of two divergent 30 minute halves. The Panthers, led by former Jets QB Sam Darnold, fashioned a 16-0 lead as the Carolina defense teed off on Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson. In the half, Wilson was sacked five times and endured 10 QB hits in addition to being flushed out of the pocket several times.

In the first half, Wilson completed only 6-of-16 passes for 84 yards. The Jets gained 35 of them on a crucial third-down connection between Wilson and No. 1 wide receiver Corey Davis. But three plays later Wilson threw the first interception of his NFL career, a pass which he admitted was a "bad throw" as he tried to float a ball over Shaq Thompson to TE Ryan Griffin.

"There's a lot of things involved in protection and I'm not going to blame solely the offensive line," Saleh said. "In the first half there were a lot of breakdowns -- route running, the quarterback has to get rid of the ball, they did some things schematically and they're a pretty darn good defense. Protection has to hold up, but it has to be a collective effort.