Jets HC Robert Saleh: Team Has Resolve, Will Get Better in One-Score Games

In the mind of Robert Saleh, Sunday's regular-season opener, a 19-14 loss at Carolina, was only the first signpost in a long-term project.
"Has our confidence been shaken?" Saleh said after the game. "I don't think so. I knew going into the fourth quarter that this would be a one possession game. There are going to be opportunities like this all season. This team has the grit, this team has the fight, this team has the resolve and we will show up. How you play in the fourth quarter determines whether you win or lose. We're going to be staring at this again. We will get better when faced with a one-score game and we will take advantage of the opportunities."
In many ways, the Week 1 game in the 2021 NFL season was really a tale of two divergent 30 minute halves. The Panthers, led by former Jets QB Sam Darnold, fashioned a 16-0 lead as the Carolina defense teed off on Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson. In the half, Wilson was sacked five times and endured 10 QB hits in addition to being flushed out of the pocket several times.
In the first half, Wilson completed only 6-of-16 passes for 84 yards. The Jets gained 35 of them on a crucial third-down connection between Wilson and No. 1 wide receiver Corey Davis. But three plays later Wilson threw the first interception of his NFL career, a pass which he admitted was a "bad throw" as he tried to float a ball over Shaq Thompson to TE Ryan Griffin.
"There's a lot of things involved in protection and I'm not going to blame solely the offensive line," Saleh said. "In the first half there were a lot of breakdowns -- route running, the quarterback has to get rid of the ball, they did some things schematically and they're a pretty darn good defense. Protection has to hold up, but it has to be a collective effort.
"It's the entire group. In general, there were so many missed opportunities, dropped balls, a lot of potential explosive plays ended in drops. In the run game [the Jets' threesome of RBs gained 45 yards on the ground] we didn't get the push we're accustomed to. We settled down in the second half and showed resolve. [Zach] made plays off-schedule and in pocket. We had a chance but didn't get the ball back late."
With the defense playing inspired ball in the third quarter, before the end of the quarter Wilson scrambled right and fired a 22-yard pass to Davis, who was wide open. On the play, LT Mekhi Becton sustained a knee injury. He left the game and did not return.
" It takes a lot of sit in the pocket take all that pressure," LB C.J. Mosley said. "He's sitting in there and making some big-time throws. I have a lot of respect for him. There's going to be some growing pains, but for him to stick in the pocket and make plays in his first big game ... kudos to him.
After the TD, Wilson skunked the Panthers' defense when he faked a handoff to the left and waltzed into the end zone for the two-point conversion, making it a one score game at 16-8.
"He showed the same thing he showed on college tape," Saleh said. "He's been hit before, he took the shots today, got back up and showed resolve. He's fearless and only going to get better. His numbers could have been better [20 of 37, 258 yards and an 82.9 QB rating], but there were so many missed opportunities. But he just let it rip. On the interception, he didn't put enough zip on it and he tossed up a couple of lollipops. But there were a lot of great things for him to learn on."
Trailing by 11 late in the game, Wilson led a 93-yard scoring drive that ended with an 8-yard TD pass to Davis (5 catches for 97 yards and the 2 TDs]. This time, the 2-point conversion failed, though a defensive stop would have given Wilson and the Jets a chance to snatch a victory. It was not to be ... on this particular Sunday in September.
"My guess is that this gives us a chance to not only be better as coaches, but as players," Saleh said. "You can make excuses all around. It was not just one group or one player."