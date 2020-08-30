Jets Green & White Practice Report: Team Returns to Different Atmosphere at MetLife Stadium

Rookie RB La'Mical Perine, who had a 70-plus yard scoring run Wednesday, sustained an ankle injury and will need an MRI. After catching a short pass out of the backfield, Perine was caught from behind by OLB Frankie Luvu and the Florida product had his leg caught up underneath him. The Jets practiced with six healthy bodies at wide receiver (Donte Moncrief has to go through COVID protocols and pass his physical) and Perine now joins Josh Adams (hamstring) on the backfield injury list.

"Right now, we're at six at the wideout spots and hopefully we get some of those guys back this week," Gase said. "At running back, we're thinning out pretty quick. Hopefully we get back Josh sooner than later."

The Jets took the precautionary route with Marcus Maye in teams drills after the veteran safety's calf tightened up. Maye wanted to return to action, but Gase held him out with the regular season now two weeks away.

"I thought today was way better than the last time we had a scrimmage atmosphere," Gase said. "I'm not sure if it's the fact that we were in the stadium with that game feel, but we got a lot of good work today going through TV timeouts and crowd noise, trying to figure out what that might be like. The halftime was good. There were a lot of positive things that came out of today. Obviously, I would've liked to see nobody get hurt, we have quite a few guys injured right now. Hopefully we start to get a lot of these guys back by the bunches and we can finish the week off right."

One player who did a lot right the past week was Braxton Berrios. The team's primary punt returner often has had his number called and made good on his offensive opportunities. Berrios says the entire team is continuing to adjust to a new normal and Sunday's game-like simulations at MetLife Stadium was just another step in the process.

"Like everything this whole year, it's a lot different," Berrios said. "It's weird. Nobody has really played a football game in an empty stadium. The constant crowd noise that you try to replicate or simulate what it would be like, but it's not even close. It's different and it's something we're adjusting to. It'll be a nonfactor come gametime."