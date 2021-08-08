Jets Green & White Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley Sends a Reminder

Jetcetera

T George Fant, who began camp on the team's Covid-19 reserve list, practiced for the first time. HC Robert Saleh said: "Credit to him. We were trying to get him out of there to give him a breath because it was his first time out and he's already trying to play a half of football when everybody else kind of had a ramp up. He gritted it out and we were right there watching him, but he fought through it so credit to him."… When asked about OLAlex Lewis, who was placed on the exempt/left squad list, Saleh said: "He's going through some things that are much greater than football right now and we're just giving him a chance to kind of sort through it all. That's about as detailed as I'll get right now for." … These players did not practice Saturday: S Ashtyn Davis (foot), T Chuma Edoga (knee), LB Del'Shawn Phillips, DL Kyle Phillips (ankle) OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (pec), DT Quinnen Williams(foot) and DL Jabari Zuniga (ankle). Rookie CB Isaiah Dunn also did not practice and appeared to have a black sleeve on his right left. … Before the scrimmage-like team periods, CB Elijah Campbell stripped the ball from Ty Johnson in a passing drill and Blake Cashmanscooped itl and headed the other way for a would-be score. … S Lamarcus Joyner had a couple of PDs including one in the red zone where he nearly came down with a forced Zach Wilson pass. ….Corey Davis made a great sideline catch despite being harassed by Bless Austin. … CB Justin Hardee, who has taken advantage of his reps in the defensive backfield, looked to be in midseason form while sprinting downfield from the gunner spot. … Saturday night's late word goes to C.J. Mosley, who said of Wilson: "There's always going to be ups and downs in any profession or in life, so you just have to do your best. When you're having a great time, stay humble and when you're having a down time, still stay humble because you have 21 brothers that have his back -- offense, defense and special teams. One of the first thigs I told him when he came in the building was, 'The defense's got your back.' No matter if he's killing the game or having a bad game or makes a play he didn't like, we always got his back. We want him to know that and everybody else in the facility is going to know that."