Jets Awarded Rights to Build Global Brand in Ireland

With the announcement, the team will be awarded rights for at least a five-year term and will join other clubs expanding into new markets as part of the NFL's long-term strategy to enable clubs to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the US. Previous years have seen participating clubs activate their rights around several NFL tentpole moments, including the Pro Bowl Games and International Games in London, Germany, and Mexico.

In 2022, the New York Jets were awarded marketing rights to the United Kingdom as part of the NFL's 'Global Markets Program' (formerly, IHMA). The Jets activated these rights by launching their first-ever UK-focused social channels, @NYJetsinUK on X and @newyorkjetsinUK on Instagram. Since 2022, they have been providing UK fans with exclusive sweepstakes and physical touchpoints with players and legends at official watch parties and other events.

The New York Jets notably increased awareness around flag football, creating more opportunities for young girls by launching the first-ever NFL league for girls in the UK: the Jets and Bears NFL Girls Flag league, which returned for its second year in 2024.