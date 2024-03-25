Jets Awarded Rights to Build Global Brand in Ireland

The New York Jets today have been awarded rights to expand their brand and activities for Ireland as part of NFL's 'Global Markets Program.'
The initiative launched by the National Football League in 2022 awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom internationally, through fan engagement, events, and commercial opportunities.
The New York Jets can now look to engage Ireland ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft and through activities in the future with watch parties, community experiences, player visits, and event activations.
The New York Jets were founded in 1959 and won Super Bowl III in 1969. The team is recognized for its iconic green and white uniforms that were chosen by former owner Sonny Werblin due to his birthday falling on Saint Patrick's Day.
Team President, Hymie Elhai said, "New York and Ireland have deep historical ties and we are thrilled to have an opportunity to connect with the country's communities. As a franchise, we look forward to making an impact throughout Ireland by engaging sport fans and members of the community-at-large in an authentic way by familiarizing them with the New York Jets, how we operate, and the way we engage our fans."
With the announcement, the team will be awarded rights for at least a five-year term and will join other clubs expanding into new markets as part of the NFL's long-term strategy to enable clubs to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the US. Previous years have seen participating clubs activate their rights around several NFL tentpole moments, including the Pro Bowl Games and International Games in London, Germany, and Mexico.
In 2022, the New York Jets were awarded marketing rights to the United Kingdom as part of the NFL's 'Global Markets Program' (formerly, IHMA). The Jets activated these rights by launching their first-ever UK-focused social channels, @NYJetsinUK on X and @newyorkjetsinUK on Instagram. Since 2022, they have been providing UK fans with exclusive sweepstakes and physical touchpoints with players and legends at official watch parties and other events.
The New York Jets notably increased awareness around flag football, creating more opportunities for young girls by launching the first-ever NFL league for girls in the UK: the Jets and Bears NFL Girls Flag league, which returned for its second year in 2024.
"The New York Jets have driven significant impact and growth in the UK through the league's Global Markets Program since its launch in 2022. We are delighted to see them expand their rights and become the third NFL team to make a similar commitment to Ireland," said Henry Hodgson, GM of NFL UK & Ireland. "Interest in the NFL in Ireland is growing at a tremendous pace and the NFL look forward to working together with the Jets to engage more fans in the market in the coming years."