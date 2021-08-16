Jets & Giants Host First Annual Salute to Service Bowl

On Friday, the New York Jets and the New York Giants held the first annual Salute to Service Bowl at MetLife Stadium. Both teams were made up of active-duty service members from all branches of the armed forces. The Jets were represented by members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst, while the Giants were represented by members from Fort Hamilton, Fort Totten and Francis S. Gabreski ANGB.

The Giants won 26-0 and were presented with a Salute to Service Bowl Championship Belt that the team took home and will keep until next year's game. The teams were coached by New York Jets Legend Tony Richardson and New York Giants Legend Amani Toomer.

The game was streamed to 175 countries around the world, as well as all ships at sea. After the game, a dinner was held in the Coaches Club for both teams to celebrate the event. The game was played 11 vs. 11 with flag football rules applied. Each team featured 25 players total on their roster and each player received a custom Jets or Giants jersey that was worn during the game.