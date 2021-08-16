Jets & Giants Host First Annual Salute to Service Bowl

Flag Football Game Featured Active-Duty Services Members from All Branches of the Armed Forces

Aug 16, 2021 at 08:00 AM
On Friday, the New York Jets and the New York Giants held the first annual Salute to Service Bowl at MetLife Stadium. Both teams were made up of active-duty service members from all branches of the armed forces. The Jets were represented by members from Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst, while the Giants were represented by members from Fort Hamilton, Fort Totten and Francis S. Gabreski ANGB.

The Giants won 26-0 and were presented with a Salute to Service Bowl Championship Belt that the team took home and will keep until next year's game. The teams were coached by New York Jets Legend Tony Richardson and New York Giants Legend Amani Toomer.

The game was streamed to 175 countries around the world, as well as all ships at sea. After the game, a dinner was held in the Coaches Club for both teams to celebrate the event. The game was played 11 vs. 11 with flag football rules applied. Each team featured 25 players total on their roster and each player received a custom Jets or Giants jersey that was worn during the game.

In prior years, the Jets have hosted multi-service flag football games, both at the Atlantic Health Training Facility and MetLife Stadium. The Jets have also sponsored multi-service flag football games in New York, Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey, Japan and Djibouti, some in which the U.S. Forces faced foreign opponents.

news

Watch All 8 Episodes of EmpowHER - Jets Girls Flag Football All Access Series

See the Docuseries Chronicling the First Season of the Girls Flag Football League Sponsored by the Jets and Nike
news

Seton Hall Prep Takes First Place at Jets 11-ON Regional High School Football Tournament 

Union High School Took Victory in the Lineman Challenge
news

PCTI Bulldogs Win First NJ Girls High School Flag Football Championship Sponsored by Jets, Nike

Bulldogs Captured Inaugural Title at MetLife Stadium on Thursday
news

Jets Surprise Eight HS Seniors with $1,000 Scholarships as Part of NJ HS Girls Flag Football League

Scholarships Were Awarded Following the First Round of the League's Playoffs
news

All Stars Project and Jets Announce Lineup for 2021 Social Justice Partnership

Operation Conversation, Development Coaching, Development School for Youth and Operation Conversation: Cops & Kids Among the Programs
news

Jets CB Bless Austin Comes to Aid of the Hungry in Texas

Austin, Whose Sister Is Stationed at Fort Hood, Helped Finance 35,000 Meals Distributed by Food Care Center-Killeen 
news

Jets and Visa Team Up to Support Small Businesses

Two Northern NJ Black-Owned Small Businesses, Sweetpea Technologies and Mo'Pweeze Bakery to Receive $10,000 Grant
news

Jets, Nike Announce Creation of New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football Pilot League

Eight High Schools in New Jersey Will Participate in Spring of 2021
news

Jets Donate $1 Million to Social Justice Organizations

All Stars Project, Innocence Project, New York Urban League and Year Up to Receive $250,000 Each
news

The Jets and the Dress for Success Non-Profit Join Forces in Support of Women

27 Women Who Work for the Green & White Share Their Expertise
news

Jets Host Virtual Online Holiday Shopping Spree for Brooklyn Community Services' Jets Academy Students

Jets Players Were Paired with 10 Students to Go On a Shopping Spree
