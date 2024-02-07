Three Jets Flag Football Teams Crowned National Champions at Pro Bowl Games

The New York Jets sent 11 teams to compete in the NFL Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando last week and three were crowned national champions.

The tournament began Wednesday at the University of Central Florida with each team playing 3 pool play games. After pool play, the teams advanced the knockout round to decide a champion where they were seeded based on their record and point differential.

NEFFL Elite, hailing from Massachusetts, put together a dominant week winning the 10u Girls division. They went 3-0 in pool play and posted a +88-point differential. WeDifferent, from Pennsylvania, won the 10u Recreational division, and Jersey Travel Flag overcame a 2-1 record in pool play to win the 12u Coed division.

In addition, Crushing Cancer All American (8u Rec), Pittsburgh Elite (12u Rec) and the Virginia Hurricanes (12u Girls) each finished runner-up in their respective divisions.

WeDifferent (8u Coed), SIG (17u Girls) and THT's 10u Coed, 14u Coed and 14u Girls teams all made the trip and competed in the week's tourney.

"The Jets are so proud of all the teams that represented us at the NFL Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando," said Elijah Hodges, Jets Senior Manager of Youth Football and Community Relations. "Each player and coach showed exceptional skill and dedication to make it to this event."