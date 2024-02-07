 Skip to main content
Advertising

Three Jets Flag Football Teams Crowned National Champions at Pro Bowl Games

All of New York’s 11 Flag Competing Teams Received a $5,000 Grant for Hotel and Travel

Feb 07, 2024 at 11:29 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS1_0385-flag-thumb

The New York Jets sent 11 teams to compete in the NFL Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando last week and three were crowned national champions.

The tournament began Wednesday at the University of Central Florida with each team playing 3 pool play games. After pool play, the teams advanced the knockout round to decide a champion where they were seeded based on their record and point differential.

NEFFL Elite, hailing from Massachusetts, put together a dominant week winning the 10u Girls division. They went 3-0 in pool play and posted a +88-point differential.  WeDifferent, from Pennsylvania, won the 10u Recreational division, and Jersey Travel Flag overcame a 2-1 record in pool play to win the 12u Coed division.

In addition, Crushing Cancer All American (8u Rec), Pittsburgh Elite (12u Rec) and the Virginia Hurricanes (12u Girls) each finished runner-up in their respective divisions.

WeDifferent (8u Coed), SIG (17u Girls) and THT's 10u Coed, 14u Coed and 14u Girls teams all made the trip and competed in the week's tourney.

"The Jets are so proud of all the teams that represented us at the NFL Flag Championships at the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando," said Elijah Hodges, Jets Senior Manager of Youth Football and Community Relations. "Each player and coach showed exceptional skill and dedication to make it to this event."

For each to team to qualify for the championships, they won their respective division at the New York Jets regional tournament. The Jets then provided each winning team a $5,000 grant for hotels and travel to Orlando, swag bags, Oakleys and an invite to a welcome party thrown by the Green & White at the Pro Bowl.

Related Content

news

Jets and Nike Announce Continued Support of High School Girls Flag Football

Girls Flag Football to Be Recognized as a Championship Sport in New York State and a Pilot Program in New Jersey
news

New York Jets Announces 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award Recipient for their Work in Support of Social Justice

Patricia Thompson is Being Recognized for Making a Difference in Their Community 
news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2023

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Jets and Lupus Research Alliance to Host Lupus Awareness Day

Event Is Designed to Increase Awareness of Lupus on Dec. 3 at Falcons Game
news

Jets Celebrate Flag Football's Inclusion into 2028 Olympics

Jets President Hymie Elhai: Flag football is the Embodiment of Competition, Diversity, and Possibility
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Green & White to Welcome Honorary Captains from Goryeb Children's Hospital for Sunday's Game Against the Eagles
news

2023 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets and Bears Celebrate Success of First-Ever UK NFL Flag League for Girls

Winning Championship team will play against a team from Germany at NFL London Games
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season
news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets
news

Jets and Bears Unveil Girls Flag Football League in the UK

12 Team Tournament Will Feature West London Schools
Advertising