Jets Final Mock Draft | Who Will Joe Douglas Select in 2021 NFL Draft?

The Jets have 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. They have three picks in the first five rounds including the No. 2 and No. 23 overall selection. Below is a compilation of mock drafts. The views expressed are not representative of any Jets personnel.

MMQB - Peter King

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"This occurred to me when thinking about the adjustment of a suburban Utah kid who went to college at BYU and now will be moving into the shadows of the big city. Wilson is Mormon. When a Mormon kid wins the starting quarterback job at Brigham Young, it's a big deal, and the mantel of BYU QB lays heavy on a Mormon kid, especially one who was only moderately recruited. I am not saying playing quarterback in Provo, Utah is the same as playing quarterback for the New York Jets, because of course it isn't. But Wilson has had a little bit of pressure on him already—and also had the pressure of a player who a year ago was in a three-way battle for the starting job at BYU and proceeded to knock it out of the park. I doubt he's ready, as a pristine 21-year-old, for the challenge of being the next Namath. But who would be? Who would be ready for the screaming BROADWAY ZACH back-page headlines that await him?

"More important than the cultural challenge will be what GM Joe Douglas does with his four additional picks in the top 90 this year, and his four picks in the top two round next year. The supporting cast will be at least as important to Wilson's success as Wilson himself will be."

No. 23 (via SEA): EDGE Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

"So no one knows which edge rusher is going to be very good. The Jets want one. I think they might take Kwity Paye if available, and they might also trade up for one. They also could roll the dice on Azeez Ojulari, the highly rated rusher from Georgia who could slip because some teams are worried about his knee issues. Rousseau is an interesting story. Medical redshirt as a 2018 Miami frosh, huge season (35 sacks/TFLs) in 2019 as a rush end, opted out in 2020. So teams have seen him in all of seven starts and one season as a rusher. 'Such a tough evaluation,' one GM told me. 'But I can't unsee what I saw in 2019. He was a man that year.'

"In many ways, Rousseau is the perfect illustration of the 2020 draft prospect: Tantalizing, touch of mystery, not enough on tape to totally trust. The one reason NOT to give him to the Jets is New York cannot afford to bust on first-round picks—the Jets have too much recent history of that. If Joe Douglas makes this pick, it'll be because he's swinging for a home run, not a gap double."

NFL Network - Rhett Lewis

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Not quite to Lawrence's level, but the momentum has been steadily growing for weeks toward Wilson becoming the QB of the present and future for the New York Jets. GM Joe Douglas has done nothing to dispel the notion that Wilson is the pick -- and trading Sam Darnold to Carolina was another arrow pointing in this direction. Wilson owned the marquee performance of 'Pro Day SZN,' with a workout that showcased the immense play-making ability he put on tape at BYU. Wilson will join the growing cast of NFL QBs actively making a pitch to add a category to box scores that tracks WOW plays. The 21-year-old will account for plenty in New York."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech)

"Looking at talent alone, Farley should be long gone by the time the Jets are on the clock with their second first-round pick, but his recent back surgery could spook some teams despite reports that he'll be ready for the season. Farley told us on Path to the Draft that he's already back in the weight room and feels better now than he has in years, so perhaps Joe Douglas nabs a cornerstone (literally) of his defense after snagging the franchise quarterback earlier in the round."

CBS Sports - Jonathan Jones

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"He's the pick, and he's been the pick since the start of pro days."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

"The Jets desperately need an upgrade at corner. Fairly obvious fit here."

Sporting News - Vinnie Iyer

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"The Jets liked Wilson enough as the second-best all-around QB prospect behind Trevor Lawrence they could move on from Sam Darnold. He's a great fit for the passer-facilitating offense of Mike LaFleur."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

"As the Jets work to also rebuild their secondary, they could use better size, more reliable coverage and big-play potential for the outside. Newsome is smart, instinctive and has a special nose for the ball."

No. 34: EDGE Jayson Oweh (Penn State)

"The Jets need to rev up their pass rush for Robert Saleh and the freakish build and athleticism of Oweh can be molded well to star in their 4-3 alignment."

No. 66: EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (Oregon State)

"The Jets, after going quarterback, cornerback and offensive tackle with their first three picks, should go after the value of a high-effort pass rusher for Robert Saleh."

No. 86 (via SEA): RB Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)

"Gainwell is a good value here to upgrade the Jets' rushing attack with his ability to excel in LaFleur's zone-blocking scheme.:

Pro Football Focus

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"Wilson's breakout 2020 season sealed his spot as the No. 2 QB in the draft, as he posted the best single-season passing grade in PFF history. Wilson combines good accuracy and decision-making with the coveted natural playmaking ability that has led to recent quarterback breakouts around the league."

No. 23 (via SEA): CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech)

"There's some risk to taking Farley, given his injury concerns, but the Jets have a huge need at cornerback and a healthy Farley may be the best in the class. He has the length and movement skills to play press or off-coverage, a good mix for the Jets' new defensive scheme."

No. 34: CB Asante Samuel Jr. (Florida State)

"I love this move for the Jets. After taking Farley in the first, we can double up at one of the most important positions on the field with a different style of player in Samuel. He is a playmaker, especially in zone concepts, and we've seen what head coach Robert Saleh has done with a similar player in Jason Verrett. The Jets have now addressed their biggest non-QB need with two of the five best corners in the draft."

No. 66: EDGE Rashod Weaver (Pitt)

No. 86 (via SEA): RB Travis Etienne (Clemson)

No. 107: TE Hunter Long (Boston College)

No. 146: OT Brenden Jaimes (Nebraska)

No. 154 (via NYG): EDGE Quincy Roche (Miami)

No. 186: WR Austin Watkins (UAB)

No. 226 (via CAR): RB Jaret Patterson (Buffalo)

NFL Network - Bucky Brooks

No 2: QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

"The Jets grab a franchise QB with Aaron Rodgers-like arm talent and improvisational skills to build around."

No. 23 (via SEA): OL Landon Dickerson (Alabama)

"The process of building around a young quarterback starts with adding a top-notch center to the lineup. I accounted for Dickerson's late-season knee injury in my most recent Top Five rankings, but he's the No. 1 center in the draft when healthy. He has a rugged game that could enable him to shine early in his career."