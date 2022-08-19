Jets-Falcons Practice Report | Green & White Offense Dazzles in First Joint Session

The Jets offense hit its stride on Friday in the first of two joint practices with the Falcons.

On the first drive in team periods, Breece Hall took a handoff 75 yards for a TD down the sideline, juking former Jets CB Corey Ballentine. Braxton Berrios found the end zone on third-and-goal in the first-team offense's only possession in the move-the-ball period. QB Joe Flacco ended practice leading the unit down the field in a two-minute situation tied ,14-14. The offense didn't score a touchdown, but Flacco put the Green & White in field-goal position.

"I thought it did a really nice job," HC Robert Saleh said of the offense. "I thought the two-minute drive there, at the end-of-half situation, thought he did a really nice job, got us into a scoring range and it was set back by holding penalty. So a good lesson to be learned there for the offensive line to hold up, keep it clean. Still got points out of it, which was good."

Elijah Moore was productive throughout practice including a 50-plus-yard reception that put the Jets near the red zone. Flacco, who compared Moore to Steve Smith after practice, turned to the second-year wideout in crunch time on a third-and-long pass on the sideline to move the chains.