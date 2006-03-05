Jets Extend Kendall; Waive Mawae

The New York Jets announced today the extension of G/C Pete Kendall's contract and the release of C Kevin Mawae. The announcements were made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

"We are pleased to extend the contract for Pete," said Tannenbaum. "In 2005 he displayed the versatility that we knew he possessed when he signed with the Jets in 2004. His leadership skills and high level of play provide us flexibility along the interior of the offensive line."

"I have admired the way that Pete Kendall prepares and plays the game of football," said Head Coach Eric Mangini. "He's a smart player, tough, competitive, hard-working, selfless and football is important to him."

Kendall, 32, signed with the Jets as a free agent in August, 2004 and has started all 32 regular season games with the Jets the past two seasons as well as both of the Jets' postseason games following the 2004 season. The 6-5, 280-pound Boston College product and 1996 first round draft choice of the Seattle Seahawks has played in 145 regular season career games and started 143 of the contests, splitting time throughout his career between guard and center. In 2005 he stepped in midway through the season and assumed the starting center position after C Kevin Mawae was forced to the bench with an arm injury.

Mawae, 35, recently completed his eighth season with the Jets and his 12th in the NFL, following his selection in the second round of the 1994 NFL by the Seattle Seahawks. Mawae joined the Jets in March of 1998 as an unrestricted free agent after his first four seasons with the Seahawks, and has played in 180 career regular season games, making 177 starts, and started all seven postseason games he has appeared in, all with the Jets. Mawae was a six-time Pro Bowl selection (1999-2004) while playing for the Jets.