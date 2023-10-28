Jets Elevate WR Malik Taylor, OL Xavier Newman from Practice Squad

Taylor (6-1, 220) signed with the Green & White's P-squad Sept. 12. He first signed to the Jets practice squad on Dec. 29 last season before he was signed to a reserve/future deal in January. He battled injury in the preseason but had a 56-yard reception against the Browns in the Hall of Fame game. Taylor played in 25 games for the Packers from 2020-21 and had 7 receptions, 80 yards and 1 touchdown. He originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State and spent five days with Tampa Bay before joining Green Bay.