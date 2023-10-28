Transactions

Jets Elevate WR Malik Taylor, OL Xavier Newman from Practice Squad

Both Will Revert to P-Squad Following the Game vs. Giants

Oct 28, 2023 at 04:05 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have elevated WR Malik Taylor and OL Xavier Newman from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Taylor (6-1, 220) signed with the Green & White's P-squad Sept. 12. He first signed to the Jets practice squad on Dec. 29 last season before he was signed to a reserve/future deal in January. He battled injury in the preseason but had a 56-yard reception against the Browns in the Hall of Fame game. Taylor played in 25 games for the Packers from 2020-21 and had 7 receptions, 80 yards and 1 touchdown. He originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State and  spent five days with Tampa Bay before joining Green Bay.

Newman (6-2, 297) signed to the PS after he played three games for the Titans and took 12 snaps on offense as well as 11 on special teams. He originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2022. Newman played 47 games over five seasons for the Bears, including 28 at left guard.

