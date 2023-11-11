Jets Elevate OL Xavier Newman, WR Malik Taylor vs. Raiders

Newman (6-2, 297) was elevated for each of the last two games and took 46 snaps on offense against the Giants, 10at guard and 36 at center. He was signed to the PS after he played three games for the Titans and took 12 snaps on offense as well as 11 on special teams. Newman originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2022. He played 47 games over five seasons for the Bears, including 28 at left guard.

Taylor (6-1, 220), who signed with the Green & White's P-squad on Sept. 12, was elevated for each of the last two games and took 41 snaps. He first signed to the Jets practice squad on Dec. 29 last year before he was signed to a reserve/future deal in January. He battled injury in the preseason but had a 56-yard reception against the Browns in the Hall of Fame Game. Taylor played in 25 games for the Packers from 2020-21 and had 7 receptions, 80 yards and 1 touchdown. He originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State and spent five days with Tampa Bay before joining Green Bay.