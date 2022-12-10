Jets Elevate LB Marcell Harris 

Harris (6-0, 215), who signed to the practice squad Nov. 26, first joined the Green & White Apr. 25 and spent the summer with the team before he was released in August. He re-signed Sept. 1 and has appeared in 10 games this season, totaling 12 tackles on 62 defensive snaps. He also took 169 special teams snaps. Harris was originally drafted by San Francisco as a safety in the sixth round in 2018 out of Florida before switching to linebacker at the beginning of the 2021 season. He's totaled 167 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 8 PDs 62 games (20 starts) in his NFL career.