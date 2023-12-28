Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, DL Bruce Hector vs. Browns

Bawden (6-2, 245) was elevated for last Sunday's game against the Commanders and made inactive. Prior to the Jets' 30-28 win over Washington, he was released on Wednesday and then re-signed to the practice squad Friday. Playing in 14 games this season, has 2 rushes, one which went for a touchdown, and 2 receptions (13 yards) on 104 offensive snaps. Bawden has also taken 266 snaps on special teams (68%). He re-signed with the Jets in March after he spent last season on injured reserve. Bawden, originally drafted by the Lions in the seventh-round in 2018 out of San Diego State, has played in 33 career games and has taken 285 snaps on offense as well as 613 on special teams.