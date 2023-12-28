Jets Elevate FB Nick Bawden, DL Bruce Hector vs. Browns

The Jets have elevated FB Nick Bawden and DL Bruce Hector for Thursday's game against the Browns.
Bawden (6-2, 245) was elevated for last Sunday's game against the Commanders and made inactive. Prior to the Jets' 30-28 win over Washington, he was released on Wednesday and then re-signed to the practice squad Friday. Playing in 14 games this season, has 2 rushes, one which went for a touchdown, and 2 receptions (13 yards) on 104 offensive snaps. Bawden has also taken 266 snaps on special teams (68%). He re-signed with the Jets in March after he spent last season on injured reserve. Bawden, originally drafted by the Lions in the seventh-round in 2018 out of San Diego State, has played in 33 career games and has taken 285 snaps on offense as well as 613 on special teams.
Hector (6-2, 296) signed with the Jets in August and been active for 7 games this season but has yet play. Before that, he played with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL. Hector played in three games for the Lions last season and had 5 tackles on 52 snaps. He first signed with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida and has had stints with the Cardinals (2019), Panthers (2020) and Titans (2021). Hector has played in 14 career games (1 start) and has 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 2 QB hits.