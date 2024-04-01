Jets Trade for Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Haason Reddick

The Jets have acquired pass rusher Haason Reddick from the Eagles.

Jets GM Joe Douglas sent a conditional 2026 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Reddick plays 67.5% of the snaps this season and has at least 10 sacks.

Reddick (6-1, 240) is coming off an 11-sack season with the Eagles and also had 38 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 23 QB hits. He's been named to the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons, both with Philadelphia, and led the league with 5 forced fumbles in the 2022 season. He was drafted in the first round, No. 13 overall, by the Cardinals in 2016 and played four seasons with Arizona.

Reddick, who grew up in Haddon Heights, NJ, 10 miles outside Philadelphia, totaled 6.5 sacks in his first three seasons before a breakout 2020 season, his last with the Cards. He totaled 12.5 sacks, 16 QB hits, 6 forced fumbles and 15 tackles for loss. The Temple product then played the 2021 season with the Panthers and had 11 sacks before signing with the Eagles.

Over the past four seasons, Reddick's 51 sacks are the fourth-most in the NFL behind Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson (53), Cleveland's Myles Garrett (58) and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt (62).

Reddick is one of seven NFL defenders in the past 10 seasons with a streak of at least four seasons of 10-plus sacks. He and Garrett are the only players with current streaks (Garrett has six consecutive seasons). Former Rams DT Aaron Donald, who announced his retirement earlier this month, Von Miller and Chandler Jones had five-season streaks of at least 10 sacks while Watt and Khalil Mack had streaks of at least four seasons.

Reddick is tied for the fourth-longest sack streak among 'backers since sacks became official in 1982. He could move into a third-place tie with Miller if he hits double digits this season with the Green & White.