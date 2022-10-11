Jets' Carl Lawson Graded as NFL's No. 1 DE in Week 5 by PFF

The Jets had two players — DEs Carl Lawson and Bryce Huff — crack Pro Football Focus' 90 club in their Week 5 win over the Dolphins.

Lawson, whose 92.5 grade led all edge defenders in Week 5, had 8 tackles and a strip sack that was recovered by Quinnen Williams. Lawson's 7 QB hits on Sunday were a career high. Since 1970, Lawson is the only player in franchise history with 7 QB hits in a single game and is only one of 15 players toreach that number in a game since 2000.

"I'm just very thankful to be back out there," said Lawson, who missed all of the 2021 season with an Achilles tendon injury. "I had a really tough road, my body is still coming back to me. I'm not 100% there, but when I finally do get there, I can be even better, so I have to keep working and keep the process."

Huff, who was not active for the first three games of the season, played in his second game on Sunday. He had a 90.3 grade, which ranks No. 5, with 4 tackles, 3 QB hits and 1 hurry. Huff, who has 4 sacks in 25 career games, has a 90.8 grade for the 2022 season, the second-best in the NFL among edge defenders (no min. snaps).