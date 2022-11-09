Jets DE Bryce Huff Doing His Best to 'Make Something Happen'

The Jets needed one final stop to complete a 20-17 upset victory over the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills last Sunday and DL Bryce Huff delivered.

With 1:17 remaining in the game, Huff beat Bills RT David Quessenberry and pulled QB Josh Allen's arm back, jarring the ball loose. The Bills recovered the fumble at their 14-yard line, which led to a third-and-21 and an eventual turnover on downs to ice the game.

"Honestly, at that moment, I was just way calmer than I expected to be," Huff said. "But before we lined up, I just knew what was on the line, so I was just thinking 'lock in' and go out there and win my one-on-one and try to get the ball out when I get to the QB."

Huff lined up again on third down and flushed Allen out of the pocket on fourth down, which led to a pass broken up by rookie CB Sauce Gardner.

"When I first hit him, I was thinking, 'Where's the ball?' and then I saw it was down the field," Huff said. "They had a head start on us, so I knew they were going to get the ball back. I was honestly calmer than I expected to be, I don't know why, but my mindset after they recovered the ball was just to line back up and get ready for the next play."

Huff joined the Jets in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and came into this season having registered 4 sacks and 12 QB hits in 23 games over his first two seasons.

He was deactivated the first three weeks of this season, but since being activated against the Steelers in Week 4 Huff has earned playing time with his ability to win in one-on-one situations as he did on Sunday.