Jets D-Lineman Micheal Clemons Wants to Show He's a 'Monster'

In 16 games last season, Clemons notched 2.5 sacks, 36 total tackles (22 solo), 4 TFL and 6 (thundering) QB hits. He also blocked a punt in the Jets' victory at Green Bay, which Will Parks scooped up and returned for a TD.

Now he has found himself playing on the same team as the Packers' former long-time quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As aggressive as Clemons certainly is, he knows it's generally hands off Rodgers in practice. He only played 9 snaps against Rodgers last October.

"Aaron Rodgers is cool," he said. "Sometimes he's talking ball to a younger player, and he likes to play around. He might put out his leg and try to trip me."

While Clemons last season took 311 snaps (29%) on the defensive line, he also played 235 snaps (55%) on special teams. So far early in training camp, Clemons has been getting a taste of life as an inside d-lineman, mirroring the move made by teammate John Franklin-Myers.

"JFM has been doing this for a few years now," Clemons said. "Since I got here, he's passed along some advice to me from time to time. It will help me out as much as possible. That's cool.

He also complimented the organization for "bringing in some good dudes."

"The Jets do a great job," he said. "Al [Woods], Q-Jeff [Quinton Jefferson], veterans who can help the young guys by passing along what's helped them be successful. I'm glad about it and appreciative."

Last year, Clemons came to camp weighing 260 pounds, and left camp at 270, adding even more muscle. He plans to play at 272-273 this season.

"I feel the same for the most part, I do feel more power on my bull-rushes," he said.

And about that bat photo that went viral ... and the budding Cult of Clemons that has been growing organically among Jets fans.

"I just be me, and if you like it, you like it, if you don't, you don't," he said. "I just do me. I don't really think about it too much. It is what it is."