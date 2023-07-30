Training Camp Features

Presented by

Jets D-Lineman Micheal Clemons Wants to Show He's a 'Monster'

HC Robert Saleh on the Second-Year Man: ‘His Intention Is to Be a Violent Football Player’

Jul 30, 2023 at 04:05 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Training-Camp-Side-Bar-Stories-073023-clemons

There has seldom been a figure more imposing than Jets D-lineman Micheal Clemons as he strode into 1 Jets Drive for the start of training camp -- shirtless and ripped, barely incognito in dark sunglasses, clutching a bat festooned with barbed wire.

Asked on Sunday after practice where he got the bat, the generally stoic Clemons said: "I know a guy." Ah, OK. Next question.

To say that Clemons, entering his sophomore season in the NFL, is one of the more-intimidating players on the Jets roster would be a soaring understatement. At 6-5, 270 pounds-plus, he oozes Texas-size toughness.

"Mike? I love his demeanor," head coach Robert Saleh said after practice on Sunday. "His intention is to be a violent football player. The cool thing is he knows how to turn if off off the field. I love his progress. He's gotten bigger and stronger. And he's gone inside. He's doing a really nice job. He's a cool piece, for sure."

Drafted by the Jets out of Texas A&M in the fourth round (No. 117 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, Clemons has brought an edge to the team. And though he was technically a rookie last season, at 25 years old Clemons is confident in who he is, what he can do and what he plans to do.

With the Jets opening their preseason schedule on Thursday night against Cleveland in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH, Clemons was typically terse about what he wanted to show a national TV audience and the cadre of Jets fans who have embraced him and celebrate his persona.

"What do I want to show?" he said. "That the Jets got a f*ing monster. That's what I want to show."

In 16 games last season, Clemons notched 2.5 sacks, 36 total tackles (22 solo), 4 TFL and 6 (thundering) QB hits. He also blocked a punt in the Jets' victory at Green Bay, which Will Parks scooped up and returned for a TD.

Now he has found himself playing on the same team as the Packers' former long-time quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As aggressive as Clemons certainly is, he knows it's generally hands off Rodgers in practice. He only played 9 snaps against Rodgers last October.

"Aaron Rodgers is cool," he said. "Sometimes he's talking ball to a younger player, and he likes to play around. He might put out his leg and try to trip me."

While Clemons last season took 311 snaps (29%) on the defensive line, he also played 235 snaps (55%) on special teams. So far early in training camp, Clemons has been getting a taste of life as an inside d-lineman, mirroring the move made by teammate John Franklin-Myers.

"JFM has been doing this for a few years now," Clemons said. "Since I got here, he's passed along some advice to me from time to time. It will help me out as much as possible. That's cool.

He also complimented the organization for "bringing in some good dudes."

"The Jets do a great job," he said. "Al [Woods], Q-Jeff [Quinton Jefferson], veterans who can help the young guys by passing along what's helped them be successful. I'm glad about it and appreciative."

Last year, Clemons came to camp weighing 260 pounds, and left camp at 270, adding even more muscle. He plans to play at 272-273 this season.

"I feel the same for the most part, I do feel more power on my bull-rushes," he said.

And about that bat photo that went viral ... and the budding Cult of Clemons that has been growing organically among Jets fans.

"I just be me, and if you like it, you like it, if you don't, you don't," he said. "I just do me. I don't really think about it too much. It is what it is."

So, what's the bat all about? For Clemons, a fan of the TV show "The Walking Dead," it's a bit of a homage to villainous character, Negan. And although Negan named his bat "Lucille," Clemons' barbed-wire bat remains nameless -- at least to the world outside the Jets' locker room.

Practice Gallery | Best Images from Back Together Weekend at Jets Training Camp

See the top images from Sunday's open practice at Jets Training Camp practice on a steamy day.

Practice-Galleries-thumb-7.30
1 / 48
E_JB2_1019
2 / 48
E_JB2_0418
3 / 48
E_JB1_3563
4 / 48
E_JB2_1042
5 / 48
E_JB2_0833
6 / 48
E_JB1_3525
7 / 48
E_JB2_1084
8 / 48
E_SS2_1226
9 / 48
E_JB2_0896
10 / 48
E_JB2_0467
11 / 48
E_JB1_3457
12 / 48
E_SS1_0223
13 / 48
E_SS2_1299
14 / 48
E_SS2_1310
15 / 48
E_SS2_0893
16 / 48
E_SS2_0461
17 / 48
E_JB2_0791
18 / 48
E_SS2_1151
19 / 48
E_SS1_0367
20 / 48
E_SS2_0581
21 / 48
E_SS2_0731
22 / 48
E_SS2_0444
23 / 48
E_SS2_0158
24 / 48
E_SS2_0268
25 / 48
E_SS1_0397
26 / 48
E_SS2_0024
27 / 48
E_SS1_0131
28 / 48
E_SS1_1760
29 / 48
E_SS1_0330
30 / 48
E_SS1_0157
31 / 48
E_JB2_1212
32 / 48
JB1_4564
33 / 48
JB1_5035
34 / 48
JB2_1872
35 / 48
JB2_1686
36 / 48
JB1_9710
37 / 48
JB1_4824
38 / 48
JB2_1809_1
39 / 48
JB1_9743
40 / 48
JB2_1612
41 / 48
JB2_1828_1
42 / 48
JB1_4769
43 / 48
JB1_5378
44 / 48
JB1_4958
45 / 48
JB1_4867
46 / 48
JB1_4671
47 / 48
JB1_5283
48 / 48
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Jeremy Ruckert Wants to be Complete and 'Get After Guys'

HC Robert Saleh Likes the Tight End's 'Nasty Streak'

news

C.J. Mosley Having a Blast in a Game of (Defensive) QB vs. (Offensive) QB

Aaron Rodgers Says of Veteran LB: 'When He Starts Talking, Everybody Is Listening'

news

Safety Jordan Whitehead Has Whole Herd of GOATs to Get Him Ready for the Season

Darrelle Revis' Cousin Takes All He Can from His Seasons with Tom Brady in Tampa, Aaron Rodgers Now with Jets

news

Jets S Tony Adams Is Driven to Succeed in His Second NFL Season

QB Aaron Rodgers Pays Young Safety a Compliment After His Interception in Practice

news

The Jets 'the Best Fit' for S Adrian Amos

QB Aaron Rodgers Called to Urge Former (Now Current) Teammate to Sign With Jets

news

Aaron Rodgers Repeats for Jets, Fans: 'I Don't See This as a One-Year-and-Done Thing'

QB Talks About Playing Past '23, Being an NFL Starter at 40, Offseason Diet & Flexibility: 'I'm Having a Blast'

news

For Jets LB Quincy Williams, 'The Dream Continues'

With Aaron Rodgers, 'Every Single Practice Is Like a Game-Type Thing'

news

Jets' Connor McGovern Is Embracing the Competition at Center

Veteran Showing His Comfort at Camp; Says QB Aaron Rodgers Is 'Amazing'

news

Jets DL Carl Lawson on Pluses (and Minuses?) of Pressuring QB Aaron Rodgers

Edge Rusher Says of Practicing Against 'the Best of the Best': 'Sometimes It's Not Fun'

news

Jets RB Michael Carter Said He Feels 'Amazing Coming Into This Season'

HC Robert Saleh: 'He Comes Out and Does His Job'

news

WR Mecole Hardman Determined to Expand Role on Offense

Speedy Wideout Notices Similarities Between Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

Advertising