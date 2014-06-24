Jets Cruise Sails March 2015 from Ft. Lauderdale

More than 20 current and alumni players will take the trip. Demario Davis, Nick Folk, Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson are confirmed, with additional players being added in the months to come.

Fans sailing on the Jets Cruise will enjoy four days of interaction with their favorite players. There will be exciting activities for Jets fans of all ages both at sea and on shore. Kids will be entertained with NFL Play 60 activities on the sports deck, interactive Xbox competitions, and many other activities in the Fun Factory youth and X-Club teen venues. The Jets Cruise will spend two days at port where fans can swim with dolphins or enjoy beach Olympics, BBQs and other great shore excursions.