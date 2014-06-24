Jets Cruise Sails March 2015 from Ft. Lauderdale

The New York Jets have announced today the unveiling of a once-in-a-lifetime interactive vacation experience. Ticket packages for the inaugural Jets Cruise are on sale, offering fans the opportunity to spend four nights aboard a luxurious cruise ship with Jets players and fellow fans.
The Jets Cruise will depart from Fort Lauderdale, FL, on March 26, 2015, and sail to Nassau, Bahamas and Key West, FL, before returning to Fort Lauderdale on March 30.
The Jets will partner with Leadership League, a third-party company that specializes in creating leadership and leisure programs for NFL teams, as well as Celebrity Cruise Line, a consistent leader in the cruise industry.
More than 20 current and alumni players will take the trip. Demario Davis, Nick Folk, Sheldon Richardson and Muhammad Wilkerson are confirmed, with additional players being added in the months to come.
Fans sailing on the Jets Cruise will enjoy four days of interaction with their favorite players. There will be exciting activities for Jets fans of all ages both at sea and on shore. Kids will be entertained with NFL Play 60 activities on the sports deck, interactive Xbox competitions, and many other activities in the Fun Factory youth and X-Club teen venues. The Jets Cruise will spend two days at port where fans can swim with dolphins or enjoy beach Olympics, BBQs and other great shore excursions.
Other onboard entertainment may include draft discussions, chalk talks, autograph sessions, private dinner parties hosted by current and alumni players, Jets season rewinds, and live Q&A sessions.
Celebrity Cruise Line's Constellation will serve as the host for the first-ever Jets Cruise offering 1,085 staterooms. Packages include all-you-can-eat dining, access to all public Jets and Celebrity Constellation events on board, an autographed souvenir, a Jets Cruise lanyard and more. Guests can purchase VIP add-on items allowing them to gain additional access to players or take home priceless souvenirs.
A first class look inside the Celebrity NY Jets Cruise
Onboard the beautiful 965-foot-long, 106-foot-wide vessel, which underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation last year, participants can relax in the adults-only solarium pool or choose from more than 100 spa treatments at the Canyon Ridge Spa. Those seeking competition can engage in a competitive game of pool volleyball, enter the belly flop contest or play pickup basketball games, all while interacting with Jets players.
Also onboard the Jets Cruise, guests will enjoy the Celebrity iLounge equipped with Apple computer stations, classes and retail shopping, a fully equipped fitness center, five bars and lounges, and nine specialty restaurants offering everything from gourmet coffee to five-course gourmet meals.
Cabins are on sale and can only be reserved by visiting www.nyjetscruise.com or by calling (888) 634-7437. Season ticket holders will receive 10% off of the cruise fare. The Jets Cruise is not available for purchase through Celebrity Cruises.
Packages are expected to sell out quickly for this Jets vacation experience. All aboard, Jets Fans!