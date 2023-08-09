Jets Connor McGovern: Bringing Joe Tippman Along Is Part of My Legacy

Jets center Connor McGovern is an eyes wide open kind of guy. He knows there is nothing fancy or particularly dazzling about being in the middle of the offensive line.

And after dipping a toe into free agency before signing a one-year deal with the Green & White only hours before the team introduced quarterback Aaron Rodgers, McGovern, 30, has been queried over and over since then about his approach to the position he held down for each and every offensive snap last season in the face of intense competition as the Jets prepare for the 2023 season.

After Wednesday's joint practice with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC, McGovern was clear about the situation ahead of Saturday's second preseason game.

"Bringing Tipp along ... if that's part of my legacy," he said, referring to the Jets' second-round draft pick Joe Tippman out of Wisconsin. "And if that's my legacy, if I can turn him into a Hall of Famer and then be in Canton one day pointing to him when he gives a speech, that would be great. That's part of the game. I had guys when I started bringing me along that knew I was there as a young player to take their job. It's a tough job, it's a tough industry to be in but it's part of it."

As head coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Aaron Rodgers each acknowledged after practice, the offensive line remains a work in progress. Veteran tackle Duane Brown is working his way back after rotator cuff surgery and Alijah Vera-Tucker is coming back from a season-ending triceps injury. Likewise, Mekhi Becton is attempting to bounce back from injuries that ended his last two seasons. Add to the mix second-year man Max Mitchell, and the free-agent signing of Wes Schweitzer, Billy Turner and Trystan Colon -- guys with experience McGovern stressed on Wednesday. They are all part of more than a dozen guys vying for spots on the 53-man roster when Monday night, Sept. 11 rolls around.