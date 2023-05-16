Transactions

Jets Claim CB Javelin Guidry Off Waivers 

Cornerback Played 28 Games for the Green & White in 2020-21

May 16, 2023 at 05:46 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SNY35274-guidry-thumb

The Jets have claimed CB Javelin Guidry off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

Guidry, who had 121 tackles and 22 PDs at Utah, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Appearing in 28 games in 2020-21 with the Green & White, Guidry totaled 48 tackles, 3 PDs and had 4 FF his rookie campaign. Guidry, a speedster who posted a 4.29-second time in the 40-yard dash at the 2020 Scouting Combine, also appeared in four games with the Raiders in 2022 before joining the Falcons. In 32 career games, Guidry (5-9, 191) has 66 tackles (47 solos).

