Jets and Charles Tyrwhitt Form First Transatlantic NFL Brand Partnership in Menswear

The New York Jets and Charles Tyrwhitt, a respected menswear brand with UK heritage and operations based in London and New York City, have announced a multiyear partnership spanning from the New York Domestic Marketing Area (DMA) to the United Kingdom, under the club's recently acquired expanded territory rights. The agreement marks the first time an NFL club and a clothing company have teamed up with UK rights since the league launched its International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) initiative in January 2022. The Jets and Charles Tyrwhitt will collaborate to unlock fan engagement synergies between their brands, while also bridging a sport, style, and cultural connection between New York and London.

"These two iconic sister cities share a passion for Jets Football and a reputation for influencing global trends in apparel, business and lifestyle," said Jeff Fernandez, the Jets Vice President of Business Development + Ventures. "So naturally we are very excited to lean into that with such a well-respected brand in Charles Tyrwhitt. We see great opportunity to unite our audiences and engage authentically on both sides of the Atlantic."

The agreement will provide valuable cross benefits for both Jets fans and Charles Tyrwhitt customers alike, such as special offers on Charles Tyrwhitt's full range of menswear, Jets ticket giveaways, sweepstakes for fan trips, player appearances, and creative content. There are also future plans to collaborate on a small collection of Jets themed, Charles Tyrwhitt branded merchandise products.

One example of this powerful link-up is the Jets' newly created digital content franchise called "The Art of Style," of which Charles Tyrwhitt will be a presenting sponsor and collaborator. In this series of short videos, Jets players, including Pro Bowler Braxton Berrios, will be featured sharing style tips and opinions on what dressing well means to them. In addition to being a fan of Charles Tyrwhitt, Berrios also serves as one of the Jets' United Kingdom player ambassadors. The Art of Style will run across all New York Jets digital and social platforms, both domestic and UK-specific such as @NYJetsinUK on Twitter, @NewYorkJetsinUK on Instagram and the NYJetsinUK.com Digital Fan Hub.

Sam Stanley, Vice President in charge of North America at Charles Tyrwhitt, commented: "It is tremendously exciting to enter into this international partnership with the New York Jets, as the Jets are one of the most fan-engaging brands in sports. We're delighted to officially become a part of the Jets community, and we look forward to adding the club alongside our existing sports partnerships with England Rugby and Fulham Football Club. At Charles Tyrwhitt we love to 'make it easy for men to dress well, no matter the occasion,' and we look forward to bringing this mission to legions of Jets fans."

Aspects of the partnership were already evident at the Jets' recent home opener, with Charles Tyrwhitt ad spots running during the game's radio broadcast and branded digital signage appearing in and around MetLife Stadium. Other fan and customer activation initiatives will begin this week, including drawings for premium tickets to Jets home games, and web content on charlestyrwhitt.com. Charles Tyrwhitt is also planning special offers and promotions that will help make it easier for Jets fans to dress well throughout the year. Larger sweepstakes will offer UK Jets fans the opportunity to win a trip to New York City to see a game, and a lucky US fan will win a trip to London for a unique British experience.