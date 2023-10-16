Jets Celebrate Flag Football's Inclusion into 2028 Olympics

Jets President Hymie Elhai: Flag football is the Embodiment of Competition, Diversity, and Possibility

Oct 16, 2023 at 07:31 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

flag-article-thumb

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has voted to include Flag Football for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Sport Program. Today's decision follows prior recommendations by the IOC Executive Board, IOC Olympic Program​ Commission and Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee and concludes a two-year process of evaluation.

For years, the New York Jets have embraced flag football, one of the world's fastest growing sports. The non-contact and gender-equal game is fast, fun, creative and continues to engage youth audiences around the world.

"The IOC's decision for flag football inclusion is one to be celebrated and we are elated about the sport's climb to the Olympics," said team president Hymie Elhai. "Flag football is the embodiment of competition, diversity, and possibility. We couldn't be more thrilled about the IOC's decision."

The Jets have provided thousands of flag football opportunities for boys and girls with the NYC Police Athletic League, Boys and Girls Clubs, NYC Department of Education's CHAMPS after-school program, NYC Parks and Recreation, and hundreds of local elementary and middle schools.

In August, the Jets and Nike recognized three girls high school football championship teams from New Jersey (Ridgewood), Long Island (Planview-Old Bethpage) and Hudson Valley (Susan E. Wagner) with a ring ceremony on the field at a preseason game. Launched in 2021, the league began with eight schools from the Super Football Conference in New Jersey. This past year, over 100 high schools from New Jersey, Long Island and Hudson Valley participated in the league. The 2023 season featured over 2,100 athletes competing in over 430 games, culminating in three championship games in June.

"The Jets annually fund thousands of flag football opportunities from youth co-ed to girls high school throughout the tri-state area," said Jesse Linder, the team's vice president of community relations. "Inclusion in the Olympics validates the viability and popularity of the sport. Winning a gold medal in football can now be the dream of every girl and boy playing flag football."

Flag football is played by more than 20 million people, in more than 100 countries. In March, the Jets launched the inaugural NFL Girls Flag Football in the United Kingdom. The league, which ran in April-May, featured 12 teams and 130 girls ages 12-14 participating. The first of its kind competition aimed to overcome barriers in activity and increase access to sport for young girls.

"We believe football is the greatest sport there is — with benefits for athletes on and off the field — and are passionate about seeing its growth," Elhai said. "Flag football makes the game more accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. Showcasing flag football at the Olympic level will make the sport visible for millions of additional people and strengthens the pathway to play football at every level."

Related Content

news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Green & White to Welcome Honorary Captains from Goryeb Children's Hospital for Sunday's Game Against the Eagles
news

2023 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets and Bears Celebrate Success of First-Ever UK NFL Flag League for Girls

Winning Championship team will play against a team from Germany at NFL London Games
news

Jets and Atlantic Health System Announce Youth Football CPR and AED Education Sessions

Sessions will be Held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from June Through August in Advance of the Fall Youth Football Season
news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets
news

Jets and Bears Unveil Girls Flag Football League in the UK

12 Team Tournament Will Feature West London Schools
news

NFL Announces 2022 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Winners 

Jets Nominee Clive Harding from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn Represents the AFC
news

Jets, Nike and Gatorade Announce Third Season of High School Girls Flag Football League

Jets and Gatorade to Host 8-Game Series at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center and Recognize a Player of the Week During the Season
news

Jets Partnered With QuidelOrtho and American Red Cross to Host Holiday Blood Drive

Helped save approximately 80 lives at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center where blood donors were visited by Jets players Tyler Conklin and Braden Mann
news

Solomon Thomas Named Jets Nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors Thursday Night Before Super Bowl LVII
news

Jets and Nike to Feature Players and Coaches Taking the Field for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and coaches to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game in Minnesota
Advertising