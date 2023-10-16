Jets Celebrate Flag Football's Inclusion into 2028 Olympics

In August, the Jets and Nike recognized three girls high school football championship teams from New Jersey (Ridgewood), Long Island (Planview-Old Bethpage) and Hudson Valley (Susan E. Wagner) with a ring ceremony on the field at a preseason game. Launched in 2021, the league began with eight schools from the Super Football Conference in New Jersey. This past year, over 100 high schools from New Jersey, Long Island and Hudson Valley participated in the league. The 2023 season featured over 2,100 athletes competing in over 430 games, culminating in three championship games in June.

"The Jets annually fund thousands of flag football opportunities from youth co-ed to girls high school throughout the tri-state area," said Jesse Linder, the team's vice president of community relations. "Inclusion in the Olympics validates the viability and popularity of the sport. Winning a gold medal in football can now be the dream of every girl and boy playing flag football."

Flag football is played by more than 20 million people, in more than 100 countries. In March, the Jets launched the inaugural NFL Girls Flag Football in the United Kingdom. The league, which ran in April-May, featured 12 teams and 130 girls ages 12-14 participating. The first of its kind competition aimed to overcome barriers in activity and increase access to sport for young girls.