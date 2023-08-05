Jets CB Sauce Gardner Follows Through on Promise to His Mother

Gardner received a degree in interdisciplinary studies, the same program Chiefs Pro Bowl and All-Pro TE Travis Kelce completed. Gardner finished his final semester in the offseason and received some credits through his foundation, the Sauce Gardner Family Foundation. He held his first annual football camp in June.

"It's great man," Gardner said. "We just want to help out the under-resourced communities. We're just doing whatever to help out the new generation. That's why I wanted to have a camp, to just look everybody in their face and let them know they're going to be the new generation and they could do anything they put their mind to.

"Detroit has a lot of rough places and that's why I feel like I'm here for. I can just go back and help, but it's not just going to be a Detroit thing. Detroit, that's where I wanted to start. That's my hometown, but I live here now. I want to be as much of the impact that I can be wherever I'm at."

Gardner's intent may have been to inspire young kids, but he motivated some of his teammates to get their diploma.

"Seeing Sauce go out there, playful, goofy, exciting player that he is, to see him go get his degree is phenomenal, said All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams, the Alabama product who has nine credits remaining to complete his undergraduate degree. "It definitely motivated me to say I need to get my degree this offseason because I'm right there to get it."

In typical college fashion, Gardner almost missed his flight home as he was taking in the moment at his graduation party. But one of the first people to congratulate Gardner was his QB Aaron Rodgers, his new "best friend."