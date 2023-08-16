Training Camp Practice Report

Presented by

Jets-Bucs Practice Report | Garrett Wilson 'Changes Dynamics' in Joint Session with Buccaneers

Quinnen Williams, D-Line Continues to Wreak Havoc; Mekhi Becton to Take RT Snaps

Aug 16, 2023 at 06:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
by Ethan Greenberg & Eric Allen
Practice-Report-2023-v2_edited-1-081623

In the Jets' second joint practice of the summer, QB Aaron Rodgers said there was one big difference between last week's session against the Panthers in Carolina and Wednesday's practice against the Buccaneers in Florham Park – WR Garrett Wilson.

"No. 17 out there changes the dynamics of the whole thing because he's so special," Rodgers said. "He had a real good day today. I thought we did some good things. We missed some real easy stuff in the protection, which is stuff we have to clean up, but I think we battled better.

"There were testy moments, but we didn't back down, our guys were protecting each other and sticking up for each other. That was good. I thought we made some plays down the field. … I felt like we competed better than we did against Carolina."

Like last week, the Jets offensive line remained in focus. After taking first-team reps at center Tuesday, rookie Joe Tippmann took first-team reps at left guard. Starting LG Laken Tomlinson is day-to-day with a leg injury. Wes Schweitzer continued to take first-team reps at RG for Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle). Rodgers thought the line did a better job than last week in Spartanburg, S.C., but said the missing component missing for the group is continuity. He's not concerned…yet.

"At some point I might say, 'Hey, I need the five who are going to be in there to be in there with me for a solid week,' " he said. "But I don't think we're at that point yet because I don't think there are five guys that have earned those spots. Also, AVT hasn't practiced, Laken missed today, [Duane Brown] isn't back yet. I'm going to have some patience with that and also try and encourage and inspire those who are fighting for jobs to keep showing out every day because every day somebody notches up, somebody goes down, and that's the beauty of training camp and the position battles."

Rodgers' unit lined up against a talented Buccaneers defensive front that includes a pair of Pro Bowlers in DT Vita Vea and DE Shaquil Barrett. In the two-minute period to close practice, Rodgers led the first unit into scoring position after hitting WR Randall Cobb on a great throw down the middle of the field.

Quinnen Williams Leads Dominant Defensive Day
During the second episode of the Hard Knocks that premiered Tuesday night, HC Robert Saleh told the Jets defensive line the team will go as the group goes. On Wednesday, All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams went to work early and set the tone for a dominant day from the Green & White front. Williams recorded a would-be sack of Kyle Trask and crashed the backfield for a stop of RB Rachaad White on the first play of team.

In the first move-the-ball session, the Jets' defense forced consecutive 3-and-outs against the Bucs' first team. On the first series, DL Quinton Jefferson and Williams combined to tackle White for a loss before nickel CB Michael Carter II broke up a pass intended for Cade Otton. On the second third down, All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner punched the ball free from the hands of Pro Bowl WR Chris Godwin.

At the end of the same period, the defense committed its lone miscue of the day as rookie WR Trey Palmer got behind the Jets' secondary for a long touchdown. S Tony Adams and Gardner talked out the issue immediately after on the sideline.

"There's a lot of good, there's going to be some bad, some ugly," Saleh said of joint practices. "But at the same time, there's so many great teachable moments. If you're doing what you're supposed to do with controlling the things you got control over, you can get so much better off of the tape."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Joint Practice with the Buccaneers

See the best photos of the Jets during Wednesday's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

prac-gallery-thumb-8.16
1 / 73
E_SS2_1435
2 / 73
E_SS2_1525
3 / 73
E_SS2_1049
4 / 73
E_JB1_1872
5 / 73
E_SS2_1209
6 / 73
E_SS2_1279
7 / 73
E_SS2_1754
8 / 73
E_SS2_1505
9 / 73
E_SS2_0928
10 / 73
E_SS2_1353
11 / 73
E_JB1_2092
12 / 73
E_SS2_0753
13 / 73
E_SS2_1087
14 / 73
E_SS2_0689
15 / 73
E_SS2_2708
16 / 73
E_JB1_2222
17 / 73
E_SS2_1001
18 / 73
E_SS2_1157
19 / 73
E_SS2_0951
20 / 73
E_JB1_2119
21 / 73
E_JB1_2164
22 / 73
E_SS2_2251
23 / 73
E_SS2_3183
24 / 73
E_SS2_2396
25 / 73
E_SS2_2303_1
26 / 73
E_SS2_2319
27 / 73
E_JB1_2003
28 / 73
E_SS1_7939
29 / 73
JB2_8426
30 / 73
JB3_2856
31 / 73
JB2_7549
32 / 73
JB2_7958
33 / 73
JB2_8102
34 / 73
JB3_2811
35 / 73
JB2_8238
36 / 73
JB2_7627
37 / 73
JB2_7751
38 / 73
JB2_7734
39 / 73
JB2_7657
40 / 73
JB2_7667
41 / 73
JB2_7529
42 / 73
JB1_2230
43 / 73
JB2_7483
44 / 73
JB1_2298
45 / 73
E_SS2_3717
46 / 73
JB2_7431
47 / 73
JB1_2777
48 / 73
E_SS2_3628
49 / 73
JB1_2413
50 / 73
E_SS1_8280
51 / 73
E_SS1_9512
52 / 73
E_SS1_8030
53 / 73
E_SS2_3574
54 / 73
E_SS2_3534
55 / 73
E_SS2_3315
56 / 73
E_SS1_9729
57 / 73
E_SS1_9917
58 / 73
E_SS1_9999
59 / 73
E_SS2_3434
60 / 73
E_SS1_8349
61 / 73
E_SS1_9189
62 / 73
E_SS1_8644
63 / 73
E_SS1_8126
64 / 73
E_SS1_8407
65 / 73
E_SS1_7986
66 / 73
E_SS1_7848
67 / 73
E_SS1_9052
68 / 73
E_SS1_7826
69 / 73
E_SS1_0315
70 / 73
E_SS1_0750
71 / 73
E_SS1_0641
72 / 73
E_SS1_0237
73 / 73
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jetcetera
WR Corey Davis (personal) and DE Carl Lawson (back) did not practice. Lawson could return next week. … Mekhi Becton has been taking reps at right tackle in walk-throughs and could take live reps at RT as early as Thursday. … Multiple skirmishes broke out Wednesday including one where Bucs Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans had to be restrained by his teammates. Cornerbacks coach Tony Oden caught some friendly fire in one of the altercations and had to leave practice. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. "TO holds a big place in my heart, so I am thinking about him as we speak," Brandin Echols said. … Rookie Derek Langford, an undrafted free agent from Washington State had an INT of Kyle Trask in a team period. LB C.J. Mosley nearly had an INT of Baker Mayfield in the same period, but the ball popped through his hands and landed with Evans. … LB Quincy Williams continues to showcase excellent sideline-to-sideline range, stopping WR Deven Thompkins on an end around and holding RB White to no gain. … Nickel CB Michael Carter II came up with a PD of Mayfield and received praise from his teammates. Aaron Rodgers had chunk completions to C.J. Uzomah, Allen Lazard and Kenny Yeboah. … During a 7-on-7 drill to open practice, Rodgers delighted fans with a long hook-up to Garrett Wilson for a touchdown. Zach Wilson immediately followed it up with a similar bomb to Irvin Charles for another score that caused the crowd to erupt.

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Breece Hall Returns Ahead of Joint Practice with Buccaneers

WR Irvin Charles Finds the End Zone Twice; Defense Tightens on the Goal Line
news

Jets Practice Report | Garrett Wilson Returns to the Field

Offensive Line Remains in Focus; Zach Wilson Has Strong Session 
news

Jets-Panthers Practice Report | Jets Defense 'Lights Out' in Carolina

Bryce Young Looks Good in the Quick Game; Aaron Rodgers Says Offense Lacked Energy Early
news

Jets Practice Report | C.J. Mosley Gets His Defense Ready for Carolina Road Trip

Aaron Rodgers Throws 2 Picks (and 1 TD), Zach Wilson Fires 2 Scoring Passes Before Team Heads South
news

Jets Practice Report | Sauce Gardner Picks Off Aaron Rodgers to End Memorable Weekend

Tight Ends Targeted Often Sunday; Laken Tomlinson, Quincy Williams, Jermaine Johnson Exit Practice 
news

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers 'Fine' After Toe Scare

Xavier Gipson Impresses, Garrett Wilson Expected Back Tuesday
news

Jets Practice Report | Tempers Flare in Final Session Before Hall of Fame Game

Zach Wilson Set to Start in Preseason Opener; Jason Brownlee Has Catch of Training Camp
news

Jets Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers, Offense Went 'Back and Forth' with Defense

Mekhi Becton Has Impressive Showing; Randall Cobb Is Back in the Mix
news

Jets Practice Report | Running Backs Break Free in Sunday's Open Session

Dalvin Cook Visits Green & White; Will McDonald Has Pair of Splash Plays
news

Jets Practice Report | Jason Brownlee Steps Up With Garrett Wilson Sidelined

Robert Saleh Said 'Indications Are He'll Be OK' for Second-Year WR; RB Dalvin Cook Set to Visit This Weekend
news

Jets Practice Report | Which Two Young Defenders Continue to Flash?

Aaron Rodgers Says Offense Made Mental Mistakes; HC Robert Saleh Not Concerned About O-Line
Advertising