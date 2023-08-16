Jets-Bucs Practice Report | Garrett Wilson 'Changes Dynamics' in Joint Session with Buccaneers

Jetcetera

WR Corey Davis (personal) and DE Carl Lawson (back) did not practice. Lawson could return next week. … Mekhi Becton has been taking reps at right tackle in walk-throughs and could take live reps at RT as early as Thursday. … Multiple skirmishes broke out Wednesday including one where Bucs Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans had to be restrained by his teammates. Cornerbacks coach Tony Oden caught some friendly fire in one of the altercations and had to leave practice. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. "TO holds a big place in my heart, so I am thinking about him as we speak," Brandin Echols said. … Rookie Derek Langford, an undrafted free agent from Washington State had an INT of Kyle Trask in a team period. LB C.J. Mosley nearly had an INT of Baker Mayfield in the same period, but the ball popped through his hands and landed with Evans. … LB Quincy Williams continues to showcase excellent sideline-to-sideline range, stopping WR Deven Thompkins on an end around and holding RB White to no gain. … Nickel CB Michael Carter II came up with a PD of Mayfield and received praise from his teammates. Aaron Rodgers had chunk completions to C.J. Uzomah, Allen Lazard and Kenny Yeboah. … During a 7-on-7 drill to open practice, Rodgers delighted fans with a long hook-up to Garrett Wilson for a touchdown. Zach Wilson immediately followed it up with a similar bomb to Irvin Charles for another score that caused the crowd to erupt.