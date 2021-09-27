Jets-Broncos | 3 Takeaways from Shutout Loss in Denver

Sequences Symbolic of Young Team

Rookie QB Zach Wilson, coming off a 4 INT effort against the Patriots, protected the ball in the first half. Completing short passes, Wilson went 8 of 13 for 42 yards while being sacked 3 times. He somehow held onto the ball when Von Miller got a step by RT Morgan Moses and racked up his fourth sack of the year.

The Jets, who have been outscored by 46-3 in the first half, were trailing by 10-0 and had a second-and-8 from the Denver 33. The Broncos swallowed up Michael Carter for a 5-yard loss and then Wilson escaped pressured on third down and nearly connected with Corey Davis for a long gain down the field. Rookie Patrick Surtain harassed Davis and was credited with a pass deflection. The Jets appeared to cut it to a one-possession game when K Matt Ammendola nailed a 56-yarder. But they didn't get the play off in time and Saleh elected to punt on the ensuing snap instead of attempting a 61-yard field goal.

"It's tough, man," Wilson said. "We know there's going to be ups and downs. It's a tough situation for us right now, but you have to remain confident and you have to go in each week and think how can I get better. You have to understand that we're close. It's the little things and we have to have each other's back, ignore what everyone is saying and just keep our room tight. Just keep that confidence high."

Saleh added: "I don't want to sugar coat anything, but Zach had his best week of practice. He really did. He's just got to stick to it and trust the process. At the same time everyone has to pitch in. It's a collective effort."

Later in the half, rookie CB Brandin Echols was flagged for pass interference as he got too handsy with wideout Courtland Sutton. That came on third-and-10 and set the Broncos up from the 1 and RB Melvin Gordon cashed in from there.

"We all know what we need to do," said DT Folorunso Fatukasi, one of five team captains. "Look, we lost. Credit to Denver for coming out here and competing hard. We have to buckle down on our details and the things that we need to fix and come out here and start executing our plan. It's really as simple as that. We all know it's Sunday. We're all competing and it's hard to win. Once we buckle down on the details and the things we need to get done, we could find ourselves in a better position."

Quinnen Williams on the Board

After racking up 7 sacks last season in 13 games, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had offseason foot surgery and missed all of the spring workouts and most of training camp. Williams, who lost 16 pounds of body fat and replaced it with muscle, recorded 1.5 sacks of Bridgewater on Sunday. He had a solo sack in the first half and then ended up splitting a sack with Bryce Huff in the third quarter. That takedown forced McManus' 47-yard kick, which made the score 20-0.

"Really the fight of this team, that goes to show you the guys that we have," Williams said. "The things that we do good, you see what happens, the things we do bad, you also see what happens. The strength of this defense is execution. If all 11 of us execute on the same exact page to the best of our ability, I feel like we're one of the best defenses in the country. But if we have nine people doing the right thing and two people making mistakes, you're an average defense in the country. We definitely have to go back and look at the film and correct different stuff. Not just correct it, but make sure it never happens again."

Linebacker Quincy Williams, Quinnen's older brother, prevented points with a pop on Williams late in the fourth. The loose change was scooped up by Del'Shawn Phillips, turning the Broncos away in the fourth after Bridgewater's 31-yard pass to Tim Patrick had given Denver a 1st-and-goal from the 1.